Vaccine Tracker, see how the vaccination processes are going in the world

By Brian Adam
The COVID-19 pandemic that hit the world in 2020 put the scientific community in trouble for the development of a vaccine. However, it could be achieved successfully and at the moment the Sputnik V vaccines from Russia and the one from Pzifer-BioNtech are being applied in various countries around the world. However, this stage of the process also requires hard work so that everyone has access to it. In that sense, we want to present you a website where you can monitor the vaccination processes against COVID-19 on the planet.

Its name is Vaccine Tracker and it is a real-time monitor that shows us the amount of vaccines applied in each country in the world.

How is vaccination against COVID-19 going? Find out here

Monitoring solutions have been in place since the start of the pandemic around the world. During the days of confinement, we could count on many websites that showed the number of infections around the world. This is of great help to handle correct and real information, in addition to keeping us abreast of the news of the situation. So, at this time, we can count on a similar tool but to monitor the vaccination processes against COVID-19.

Vaccine Tracker is the website that we recommend for these purposes because it is presented in a very simple and friendly way. When entering the page, we will see a world map and it will only be enough to place the pointer on any country to know the percentage of vaccination. But the information does not stop there, if we scroll down a little, we will see an organized list from highest to lowest with the countries that are vaccinating.

If you want to know how the COVID-19 vaccination process is going in the country where you live, take a look at Vaccine Tracker to get the information easily.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

