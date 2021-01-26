Valerius Cordus, the scientist who discovered the ether

- Advertisement -

Before chloroform was implemented as an analgesic, it was common for ether to be used for this task, since this compound, in addition to working as a treatment for certain lung infections and other diseases, can also reduce the pain of those who consume it. But today we will not only talk about this chemist, but about the character responsible for discovering it: Valerius Cordus.

This man lived and discovered ether long before it was implemented as a pain reliever. In fact, it did so two centuries earlier, in 1540.

Cordus was born on February 18, 1515, it has not been determined if in Thuringia or in Hesse, Germany, and he was always in the world of science, since his father, Euricius Cordus, was a recognized doctor. However, in addition to medicine, Valerius was passionate about botany, so when he was only twelve years old, in 127, he began his studies in the area, also learning about pharmacy, and all under the tutelage of his father.

This same year, he entered the University of Marburg, from which he graduated in 1931, and then decided to further his studies by working as an apothecary at the University of Leipzig. In 1539, he entered the University of Wittenberg to study medicine. Without a doubt, he was a man passionate about his studies from a very young age.

However, shortly afterwards he achieved the discovery for which he would be remembered for life: the ether.

It happened in 1540, when he synthesized sulfuric acid with ethyl acid, which resulted in ether, a substance that he described as a “sweet oil of vitrolium.” However, Cordus would have to wait a long time for his discovery to actually be implemented as a pain reliever, which is what it was really effective for.

At the time, this compound began to be used to treat lung infections and also scurvy disease, which is when the patient has a severe vitamin C deficiency, which causes anemia, skin bleeding, and general weakness.

In addition, due to its effect of drowsiness and excitement, it was also used as a recreational drug. In fact, at the time it was frowned upon for women to consume alcohol just like men, so ether mixed with ethanol was marketed so that they could consume it in society and be accepted.

Later, in 1842, the American doctor Crawford Long realized that his friends stopped suffering from pain despite having injuries after consuming this compound. In this way, he began to explore its use in medical interventions and was able to prove its effectiveness as an analgesic.

Ether was quite effective at this task, but it had side effects. In addition to the fact that it took some time to work, it caused dizziness or vomiting and, in addition, it was flammable.

In this sense, and after the effectiveness of chloroform as an anesthetic was proven at the end of the seventeenth century, ether was no longer used for this task, since its successor took effect much faster and, as it was believed, was less toxic.

Today there are many compounds that are used as anesthetics, perfectly supplanting both ether and chloroform and that are not as toxic as these, such as ketamine, halothane, propofol and others. However, without this first discovery of Cordus, the development of other compounds would probably have been much slower, so science, and specifically medicine, owes a lot to this important German physician.

