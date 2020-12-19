Vanessa Bryant continues the fight against her mother; now he accused her of extortion

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Vanessa bryant Has had enough of the accusations that his mother, Sofia Laine, who filed a lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court in California last Tuesday, December 15.

According to the documents obtained by the portal AND! News, the 68-year-old woman reported that she was a personal assistant and nanny for Vanessa and Kobe Bryant for many years. Laine assured that he was never compensated monetarily “despite the promises” that he assured the basketball player made to him before his death.

Faced with the lawsuit, Vanessa assured that her mother wants to take advantage of the situation her family is going through, and wants to extort money from them.

“My mother keeps trying to find ways to get a financial windfall from our family. I have supported her for almost 20 years, and she was never my personal assistant or Kobe’s, nor was she a babysitter. I have always been a stay-at-home mom and my husband and I were our daughter’s full-time caregivers, ”Bryant said in a statement to People magazine.

Vanessa, mother of Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri, explained that although her mother lived in one of the couple’s properties and even took care of her daughters sometimes, as any other grandfather has done, but did some work for the family.

“For almost two decades,We arranged for my mother to live in our nearby properties at no cost to her because she had claimed that she had no money to buy her own home after her divorce. My husband and I thought it was better for her not to live in our house. She took care of our girls from time to time, as most grandparents do. He did not take care of business matters or expenses, ”explained Kobe’s widow.

Vanessa added that Laine was always supported by her and Kobe, however, now she wants money in exchange for a job she never did.

“Actually, I only occasionally looked after my older daughters when they were little. For 10 years, our daughters have been full-time students and athletes, and I didn’t have another daughter until 2016. Her claims are obviously false.But I still tried, repeatedly, to fix things with my mother, ”he shared.

Vanessa explained that she has not left her daughters, except for when she had to take care of the arrangements in the cemetery after the death of Kobe and her second daughter, Gianna. And she added that even after the interview her mother gave to Univisión, she continued to support Laine financially.

“At the beginning of this year, I was looking for a new home for her and a week later she went on TV and gave an interview in which she despised our family and made false accusations while living rent-free in a gated apartment complex in Newport Coast. Even after that betrayal, I was willing to give my mother monthly support for the rest of her life, and that was not good enough, ”Vanessa said.

He added that not only was the financial support not enough, but he demanded a millionaire payment, a house, and a car based on threats.

Instead, he contacted me through intermediaries (contrary to what he claims, my phone number has not changed) and demanded $ 5 million, a house and a Mercedes truck. Because I did not give in to his hurtful threats and monetary requests, he has gotten out of control and is making false and absurd claims, “he shared.

For now, Bryant described the lawsuit as “frivolous, shameful and unimaginably hurtful,” and something that has affected not only her, but her daughters as well.

“She doesn’t take into account how this is affecting my daughters and me. She wants to live off my daughters and me for the rest of her life while she continues to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004. My husband and I have never discouraged or prevented her from supporting herself. My husband never promised anything to my mother and I would be very disappointed with her behavior and lack of empathy, “said the model.

|