Latest news

Varadkar apologizes in Dáil for leaking secret contract

By Brian Adam
0
5
Varadkar apologizes in Dáil for leaking secret contract
Varadkar Apologizes In Dáil For Leaking Secret Contract

Must Read

Apps

WhatsApp Beta for Android gives new clues about how it will silence our archived chats

Brian Adam - 0
For a couple of weeks WhatsApp has allowed you to silence contacts forever. All this feature does is mute notifications, it...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi presents a new smart speaker, with virtual assistant and battery

Brian Adam - 0
What do smart speakers from Google, Apple, Amazon and some from Xiaomi have in common? Indeed, they have a cable that connects...
Read more
Apps

Samsung announces that S Translator will be discontinued from December 1, 2020 and invites you to use Bixby

Brian Adam - 0
It was at the end of 2019 when Samsung announced that they would cease support to use Bixby Voice. A measure...
Read more
Game Reviews

Bakugan Champions of Vestroia Review: Monster Battles on Switch

Brian Adam - 0
The Bakugan franchise relives on Nintendo Switch with an unambitious video game aimed at the youngest fans of the brand. Judge a product like Bakugan:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Opposition politicians have questioned the Tánaiste over the controversy surrounding his decision to leak a secret contract with the IMO to a friend of his who was president of another group of doctors.

Varadkar apologizes in Dáil for leaking secret contract

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has apologized in the Dáil for the “error of judgment” in his decision to leak a secret contract between the Government and the IMO to a friend of his who was president of another group of doctors.

The Taoiseach said he regretted the “informal” way in which he had provided the document to Dr Matthew O’Toole and that it was not “good practice”.

“I regret not providing it in a more appropriate way. It was a mistake and I accept that I am solely responsible for it.

“I am sorry about the controversy and the evil that my actions have inflicted on people,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He said the agreement had been reached with the IMO by the time he handed over the document to Dr Matthew O’Toole who was president of the NAGP.

Looking forward to getting the opinion of the doctor from Connemara on the document, the Taoiseach said, looking forward to receiving support from the NAGP for the agreement.

The only motivation for the Tánaiste, he said, was to serve the interests of doctors, patients and the public. It is not true to say that he had any other purpose in leaking the information or that he took any advantage of it, Leo Varadkar said.

While the Tánaiste conceded that he had made a mistake, he said it was only a miscarriage of judgment and that there was nothing wrong with his purpose in relation to the leak of the document.

The Tánaiste said that he was “sorry” for the way in which he provided the draft contract to the NAGP but that there was nothing “selfish or dishonest” about the leak of the document “let alone anything crooked or illegal”.

Varadkar accused Dr Matthew O’Toole of the doctor’s “exaggeration” in his description of his relationship with him.

Claimed the Tánaiste that it is common for politicians that their acquaintances claim to be closer to them than they are. “That’s a big part of this story,” Varadkar says.

Varadkar said that he was a friend of Dr Matthew O’Toole but that was not why he provided him with the document. He made it available to him because O’Toole was president of the medical association, he said. He said gur “friend” to Dr Ó Tuathail but not a “close friend” and the doctor was exaggerating the friendship between them. “Yes, we are friends. But there are friends and acquaintances, ”said Leo Varadkar.

He received the document from the Department of Health at the request of Dr O’Toole.

The Tánaiste stated that he had been in contact with Dr Matthew O’Toole three times since the news of the document’s leak was published. For the sake of checking a date he was contacted, he says. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says that this is “surprising”.

The deputy leader of the Labor Party and opposition politicians questioned the Tánaiste this afternoon about the controversy and questioned aspects of his description of the incident.

Leo Varadkar has been under pressure since reported in the magazine Village that, as Taoiseach, he provided confidential information to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

Related Articles

Latest news

322 new cases of crown virus announced, the lowest number of cases reported on a single day in more than a month

Brian Adam - 0
With the lowest number of cases reported in a single day in more than a month, the Health Minister says good progress has been...
Read more
Latest news

US people flock to the polling booths to judge Donald Trump’s four years

Brian Adam - 0
According to the latest polls before polling day, Democratic candidate Joe Biden was still leading nationally and in most states between the 'Banner Zone'...
Read more
Latest news

‘Anger and frustration’ for Irish speakers hampered by new street signage policy

Brian Adam - 0
The DUP announced ahead of a meeting of Belfast City Council last night that it intended to seek further legal advice if the resolution...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©