Varadkar apologizes in Dáil for leaking secret contract

Opposition politicians have questioned the Tánaiste over the controversy surrounding his decision to leak a secret contract with the IMO to a friend of his who was president of another group of doctors.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has apologized in the Dáil for the “error of judgment” in his decision to leak a secret contract between the Government and the IMO to a friend of his who was president of another group of doctors.

The Taoiseach said he regretted the “informal” way in which he had provided the document to Dr Matthew O’Toole and that it was not “good practice”.

“I regret not providing it in a more appropriate way. It was a mistake and I accept that I am solely responsible for it.

“I am sorry about the controversy and the evil that my actions have inflicted on people,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

He said the agreement had been reached with the IMO by the time he handed over the document to Dr Matthew O’Toole who was president of the NAGP.

Looking forward to getting the opinion of the doctor from Connemara on the document, the Taoiseach said, looking forward to receiving support from the NAGP for the agreement.

The only motivation for the Tánaiste, he said, was to serve the interests of doctors, patients and the public. It is not true to say that he had any other purpose in leaking the information or that he took any advantage of it, Leo Varadkar said.

While the Tánaiste conceded that he had made a mistake, he said it was only a miscarriage of judgment and that there was nothing wrong with his purpose in relation to the leak of the document.

The Tánaiste said that he was “sorry” for the way in which he provided the draft contract to the NAGP but that there was nothing “selfish or dishonest” about the leak of the document “let alone anything crooked or illegal”.

Varadkar accused Dr Matthew O’Toole of the doctor’s “exaggeration” in his description of his relationship with him.

Claimed the Tánaiste that it is common for politicians that their acquaintances claim to be closer to them than they are. “That’s a big part of this story,” Varadkar says.

Varadkar said that he was a friend of Dr Matthew O’Toole but that was not why he provided him with the document. He made it available to him because O’Toole was president of the medical association, he said. He said gur “friend” to Dr Ó Tuathail but not a “close friend” and the doctor was exaggerating the friendship between them. “Yes, we are friends. But there are friends and acquaintances, ”said Leo Varadkar.

He received the document from the Department of Health at the request of Dr O’Toole.

The Tánaiste stated that he had been in contact with Dr Matthew O’Toole three times since the news of the document’s leak was published. For the sake of checking a date he was contacted, he says. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says that this is “surprising”.

The deputy leader of the Labor Party and opposition politicians questioned the Tánaiste this afternoon about the controversy and questioned aspects of his description of the incident.

Leo Varadkar has been under pressure since reported in the magazine Village that, as Taoiseach, he provided confidential information to the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).