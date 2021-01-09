- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Following the reports about him iPad of next generation, japanese site Mac Otakara public some additional details on upcoming models. Various rumors say that the new iPad will be launched in March The report states that the updated models of ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch and 12.9-inch should arrive in the next month of March and that the design in general remains the same as that of the existing models but with some changes. For starters, the site Mac Otakara says the 12.9-inch model will be about 0.5mm thicker than the current model, a change that could be to accommodate a screen of Mini-LED It has been discussed for a long time, which would offer better screen performance compared to traditional LCDs.

Apart from a slightly reduced footprint, Mac Otakara reports that the 9th-generation iPad will have a similar feature set to its predecessor. You’ll be left with a Lightning port and a Touch ID-equipped home button.

The 11-inch model will apparently still be the same thickness as the current model, which is in line with rumors that only the 12.9-inch model will initially have the ‌Mini-LED‌ display.

Second, the rear cameras are said to stand out less on upcoming models.

The overall shape of the camera remains, but the additional protrusion of individual camera lenses will no longer be necessary, leaving a flat design on the camera.

Lastly, there are apparently some changes to the speaker design, with the total number of speaker holes on the sides reduced by two-thirds and the speaker hole positions changed compared to current models found in the market.