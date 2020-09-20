“Venus is a planet of Russia,” according to the Russian Space Agency

Second Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian Space Agency (Roscosmos), Venus is a “Russian planet”. This statement comes after Monday’s announcement that researchers may have spotted potential evidence of life in the planet’s clouds.

Between 1967 and 1984, the Soviet Union sent a series of probes to explore Venus. Most of the missions were unsuccessful, but many of these spacecraft have returned important data on the planet. Venera 7, for example, was the first probe to successfully land on the surface of Venus.

Venera 9, launched in 1976, took the first images of the planet. Venera’s final missions, 15 and 16, focused on mapping portions of the planet’s surface. Although Russia has a rich history of sending spacecraft to Venus, contributing significantly to our knowledge of the world, the country cannot – of course – claim ownership of the planet just because it was the first to land there.

This is thanks to the 1967 “Treaty on Outer Space”, which prevents countries from owning any planet, moon, or other rocky body in the solar system and beyond. Russia plans to return with a mission called Venera-D. The aim is to send an orbiter, a lander and a long-life surface station (LLISSE), which will house a series of instruments used to study the Venusian surface.

“The complex explorations will also include soil and atmosphere samples, as well as exploring the processes of evolution on Venus which allegedly suffered a climate disaster associated with the greenhouse effect that is much discussed on Earth today.“, said Roscosmos in a statement. In short, it seems that Venus is back in the crosshairs of space companies around the world after the recent statements on phosphine.