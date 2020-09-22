Venus, the story of a planet that has been unfairly forgotten

Venus is without a doubt one of the most fascinating places in our Solar System. Not only because of the mystery behind its formation or the little information we know of, but also because the planet may once have been very similar to ours. The recent announcement of the possible existence of life it has done nothing but amplify this belief that has existed for a very long time. Let’s see together the (forgotten) story of the “twin of the Earth”.

It was once thought to be a rainy planet (little story about it)

Venus is one of the 5 planets visible to the naked eye and has been seen in the sky since prehistoric times. There are references to the infernal planet as far back as Babylonian cuneiform texts, such as Ammi-Saduqa’s tablet of Venus which may date back to 1600 BC The ancient Egyptians thought that Venus was actually two separate objects, a morning star, and then an evening star completely different. This tradition also continued with the ancient Greeks.

It was Pythagoras, the great mathematician, who recognized that the morning and evening star were in fact the same object. The Maya civilization also held Venus in high regard and the planet itself featured prominently in their religious calendar.

Once his first rudimentary telescope was built, Galileo turned it towards the “twin of the Earth”. Since Venus has always been obscured by thick clouds, science fiction writers (and even several scientists) have been free to imagine anything on its surface.

The clouds helped them imagine a warm tropical world with constant rainfall and lush greenery. One of the most famous short stories is “The Long Rain” by American science fiction writer Ray Bradbury. The story was originally published in 1950 as “Death-by-Rain” in Planet Stories magazine and tells of Venus as a place with perennial rains where humanity had built a foundation to live in.

The story of life on Venus yesterday

The possibility of life on Venus is a topic of interest in astrobiology due to its proximity and similarity to the Earth. Theories have declined significantly since the early 1960s, when spacecraft began studying the planet and discovered its “hellish” aspect. Since Venus is completely covered in clouds, human knowledge of surface conditions was largely speculative until the era of space probes. Until the mid-20th century, Venus’s surface environment was believed to be Earth-like, so it was widely believed that Venus could host life. In 1870, the British astronomer Richard A.

Proctor said that the existence of life on Venus was impossible near its equator, but possible near its poles. In 1962, Mariner 2, the first successful mission to Venus, he first measured the planet’s temperature and found that it was “about 500 degrees Celsius”. Since then, increasingly clear evidence has shown the extreme climate of Venus.

Scientists have speculated that if liquid water ever existed on its surface before the greenhouse effect warmed the planet, microbial life may have formed on Venus … even though it may no longer exist. Recent studies from 2019 concluded that Venus may have had surface water and a habitable condition for around 3 billion years and may have been in this condition up to 700-750 million years ago.; a time that would give life ample space to evolve.

Although there is little chance of life existing near the surface of Venus today, altitudes of about 50 km above the surface have a mild temperature, and there are still some opinions in favor of that possibility in the atmosphere. The idea was carried out for the first time by the German physicist Heinz Haber in 1950. While in September 1967, Carl Sagan and Harold Morowitz published an analysis of the question of life on Venus in the journal Nature.

Carl Sagan and the ideas of a visionary

Carl Sagan, for those unfamiliar with him, is one of the most famous astronomers and astrophysicists of the twentieth century, he published more than 600 popular science articles and was the author, co-author or editor of more than 20 books. The astrophysicist deduced, among other things, that the surface of Venus would have been incredibly hot even before NASA’s first Venus probe in 1962, on which he worked, confirmed this. He was the first scientist to hypothesize the infernal landscape of Venus as the result of a greenhouse effect. Sagan co-authored an article in which he proposed that microbial life could still be found on our sister planet. “If small amounts of minerals are lifted from the surface to the clouds, it is not at all difficult to imagine indigenous biology in the clouds of Venus.“, he wrote in Nature in 1967, two years before NASA landed on the moon.”While the conditions on the surface of Venus make the hypothesis of life implausible, the clouds of Venus are a completely different story.“

Up to the 50 km layer, on top of the clouds of Venus, the conditions are actually hospitable and almost Earth-like. Organisms could thrive in the upper parts in the same way that bacteria thrive around the superheated, CO2-rich vents in Yellowstone. “Add sunlight and water vapor to the CO2“, Sagan said, and you have the recipe for photosynthesis. Just 11 years after Sagan made his prediction, another probe discovered methane in the atmosphere, which could be considered a predictor of the presence of organic material.

Scientists like Sagan were cautious about the discovery; no one could prove that methane meant life beyond a reasonable doubt. However, no one could fully explain the presence of methane (also present on Mars). As the astrophysicist himself said: “the absence of proof is not proof of an absence“We just have to keep exploring our limits.

The story of life on Venus today

Scientists today think of having found an indicator of life in the clouds of Venus, a discovery that, if confirmed, will prompt them to reexamine everything they thought they knew about the evolution of life itself.

If life existed within a small zone in Venus’s temperate cloud layer, it could be even more ubiquitous in the universe than previously predicted. The discovery is already fueling the hopes of scientists who are clamoring for a mission to the underworld. The gas found, however, is not a clear sign of the presence of the microbes, but the researchers behind the study have not yet been able to find another explanation for why phosphine exists. Future observations will focus on confirming the detection of this gas.

The recent discovery has rekindled the spotlight on Venus, so space agencies around the world have decided to give the planet a “second chance”. Jim Bridenstine himself, the NASA administrator, wrote on Twitter that “it’s time to give priority to Venus”. How? A mission dedicated to the atmosphere of the infernal planet is already scheduled for 2023, organized by the US private company Rocket Lab.

Exploration by Russia (which recently claimed that the planet belongs to them) with the mission is also already planned Venera-D, whose launch was expected around 2016 but which, after a redesign of the space missions of the Russian Space Agency, has been postponed to 2026.

However, this is only the beginning, as agencies around the world will compete to find out more about the “habitability” conditions present on Venus … in short we are only at the prologue of the show of this incredible theater that we call “Universe” is able to offer.