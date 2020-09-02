Latest news

Veolia’s green push seems to be worth the risk

By Brian Adam
Veolia's green push seems to be worth the risk
Veolia's Green Push Seems To Be Worth The Risk

Veolia’s green push is worth it. The French water and waste management group, worth $ 11 billion, has finally pounced on Suez, its longtime rival. The offer of € 15.50 a share for 30% of Engie’s shares is arms to take, as it will inevitably face harsh antitrust scrutiny, particularly in France. However, the benefits seem relatively attractive. Veolia’s pursuit of garbage business dominance should pay off over time.

Engie’s fight to extract value from Suez has offered Veolia a unique strategic opportunity. Hit hard by the pandemic, the utility said it was rethinking its minority stakes. You should look favorably on Veolia’s offer, which has a 50% premium over before those statements. Acceptance would trigger Veolia’s full purchase of the rest of Suez.

It’s a great snack for Veolia. A full purchase at 15.50 would add $ 20 billion in business value, and could require increasing capital. And antitrust will likely require selling assets. Veolia knows this and has struck a deal to sell Suez’s French water management business to infrastructure firm Meridiam.

The accounts come out. The projected cost savings of $ 500 million a year would be worth $ 3.4 billion, after taxes, to today’s shareholders. That almost covers the premium, if you take July 30 as a benchmark. Suez’s operating profit is expected to recover to nearly 1.5 billion in 2022, and grow thereafter. Adding in the synergies would generate an after-tax return of 7%, above Suez’s weighted average cost of equity of 5.5% according to Morningstar.

The unsolicited offer is ambitious and financially significant and faces some hurdles. But it would make Veolia a clear global heavyweight in waste and water, with $ 41 billion in combined revenue. Jumping on the fast-paced green economy train seems worth the risk.

