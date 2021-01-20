Verizon to launch 5G drones to deliver packages in Florida

- Advertisement -

Verizon, in partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS), develops drones with 5G technology to deliver packages to “residents of The Villages retirement community in Florida.” This information is part of the announcements made by the CEO of the mobile phone operator, Hans Vestberg, during the CES 2021 in its inaugural stage.

“5G’s low latency and edge computing is ideal for monitoring air traffic in and out of a busy fulfillment center, especially those using mixed fleets of autonomous vehicles such as drones, trucks and planes,” said Mariah Scott, president of Skyward, owned by Verizon.

On the other hand, Skyward added that it will work with the company UPS Flight Forward to “test 5G ultra-broadband integrations.” This will allow them to maintain a stable connection at heights.

UPS drones operate out of the operator’s line of sight

Carol B. Tomé, CEO of UPS, indicated that they need “the power” that 5G technology offers to support drones that fly simultaneously. In effect, these can be sent “from a centralized location”, as well as operate in a safe and secure environment.

UPS is the first company to “receive full Part 135 certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.” It is also the first company to “make commercial shipments with drones operating out of the operator’s line of sight.” This is precisely one of the advantages that Verizon wants to take advantage of.

Indeed, this project would be quite convenient for the company, as well as for the users. This is because it would be a way to get around the COVID-19 pandemic. A way to ensure social distancing and prevent people from going out for retail purchases that they may well make online and receive at their doorstep.

Experts estimate that by 2026 the use of drones will multiply. Gartner Senior Analyst Director Pedro Pacheco indicates that we will go from 20,000 drones to more than a million in just five years globally. Add that cities you should consider this fact and adapt the spaces to these air vehicles, that is, create safe and private landing spaces.

