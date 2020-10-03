Very different semi-finals ahead of the Kilnamartry and Spiddal footballers

Cork Intermediate Primary Football Kilnamartry v Kanturk – Mallow, 3.00pm The Kilnamartry footballers will be looking for revenge in the evening when they face Kanturk in a semi – final in the main intermediate grade in the evening. The same teams played against each other in the quarterfinals last year and got […]

Cork Football Intermediate Top Grade

Kilnamartry v Kanturk – Mallow, 3.00pm

The Kilnamartry footballers will be looking for revenge in the evening when they face Kanturk in a semi-final in the main intermediate grade this afternoon. The same teams played against each other in the quarter-finals last year and the team from Dúiche Ealla got the better of the Gaeltacht men, 3-8 against 0-13.

The goals that inspired Kanturk and ensured victory for them that day but Cill na Martra are the strong choice of the crowd today and they look good so far in the championship.

They survived a tough game against St. Aban’s in the first round but Kilnamartry thrashed St. Vincent’s (4-14 v 0-9) and Knocknagree (7-11 v 0-13) in both games. they have had ever since.

Killarney’s starters have destroyed so far – Shane Ó Duinnín has scored 2-7, Micheál Ó Deasúna 1-10, Damien Ó Úrdail 2-6, Dan Ó Duinnín 2-5 and 2-4 Ciarán Ó Duinnín. They also have good defenders and county goalkeeper Tadhg Ó Corcora and former founder Nollaig Ó Laoire have scored.

It must be remembered that it is four weeks since that last game was played against Knocknagree, a gap that will not help Kilnamartry, chances are.

The opposite is bothering their opponents. Kanturk players had many games in the same period. The club ‘s hurlers reached the semi – final of the Senior Championship last weekend and today’ s game is the tenth that some players will play within 11 weeks.

Neither team would be very happy with the decision they made for this game but since the prize is a place in the county final, there should be a great clash.

Galway Senior Football Championship

Spiddal v Monivea-Abbey – Pearse Stadium, 3.30pm

Spiddal’s players also have a decisive game today with a chance to retain their place in the Galway Senior Football Championship for another year if they beat Monivea-Abbey.

This match was delayed in the disqualification rounds when the match between Spiddal and Salthill-City Hill Road was controversial. Towards the end of play in that game, the referee gave the Spiddal players the wrong score and said they were a point to the end. They decided to try to score instead of scoring a goal, a point that would have saved them, as it turned out.

The Galway county committee accepted that the referee had made a mistake and that the match was a draw but Spiddal’s appeal seeking that the game be played again or that no team be relegated in the Senior Championship was rejected. this year.

All the controversy has left them with today’s game to play.

Spiddal excelled in the first half of the game against Salthill Road – City City and were very disappointed to let things fall apart in the second half.

If they play as well today as they did in the first 30 minutes of that game, they should beat Monivea-Abbey with little difficulty.

It must be said that this year has not yet seen much of the great play we have seen from Spiddal over the last few years.

They have excellent players all over the field but they have to show their potential in Pearse Stadium.

If they fail to do so, they will face a fierce battle against their neighbors, Micheál Breathnach, in the disqualified final.