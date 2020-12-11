Very low number of cases in Connemara and Corca Dhuibhne, a decrease seen in the Donegal Gaeltacht

There was only one electoral area where Gaeltacht areas are above the average rate of dispersal in the state

The Covid-19 spread rate is below the national average in almost all Gaeltacht areas across the country, according to the latest statistics.

Connemara, Corca Dhuibhne and the Gaeltacht areas of Mayo are among the smallest areas of the crown virus in the state and the rate has fallen in much of Donegal in the past week.

The Milford electoral area in North Donegal, which includes Downings, Carrickart and other Gaeltacht towns, currently has the highest rate of coronavirus in the Gaeltacht.

24 cases of Covid-19 were detected in that area between November 24 and December 7. Milford had a dispersal rate of 174 cases per 100,000 people in the area.

The national average rate in the state during that period was 80.

While the rate in Milford is still more than twice the national rate, the figures in Milford have fallen in the past week with the rate falling from 254 to 174.

There was also a significant drop in the number of confirmed cases in the Glenties constituency, where the majority of the Donegal Gaeltacht is located. The number of cases of the virus in the constituency fell from 28 to 15 and the spread rate almost halved from 117 to 63.

In the Donegal Town electoral area in the south of the county, the Covid-19 rate fell from 91 to 68 between 24 November and 7 December.

However, Donegal remains the worst hit area of ​​Covid-19 cases. 88 cases were detected in Carndonagh during this period and the rate in the area was 519 – more than six times the national rate.

In Galway, less than five cases were confirmed in South Connemara and less than five cases in North Connemara.

In the two electoral areas comprising the Mayo Gaeltacht, Belmullet and Westport, there were again fewer than five cases.

The Corca Dhuibhne area in Kerry is the other Gaeltacht area where less than five cases of coronavirus were confirmed between 24 November and 7 December.

The Covid-19 rate remained at the same level in the south in the Kenmare electoral area, as is the Iveragh Gaeltacht. Six cases were confirmed in the area in a fortnight with a rate of 24.

For the first time since mid-November, the rate fell in the Macroom electoral area, which includes the Múscraí Gaeltacht. 27 cases were detected in the constituency between 24 November and 7 December and the dispersal rate fell to 73.

There was an increase in the electoral area around the Gaeltacht na nDéise, Dungarvan. There were fewer than five cases in the area a week ago but this time there were ten cases resulting in a rate of 49.

The figures are quite low in the two constituencies where the Meath Gaeltacht is located. In Trim, which includes part of the Rathcairn Gaeltacht, the rate has fallen from 61 to 35. The rate in the Kells electoral area, where the rest of the Rathcairn and Gibbstown Gaeltachts, has fallen to 15.