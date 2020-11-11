Latest news

Vestas and Siemens Gamesa take for granted very strong gusts of wind

By Brian Adam
0
2
Vestas and Siemens Gamesa take for granted very strong gusts of wind
Vestas And Siemens Gamesa Take For Granted Very Strong Gusts

Must Read

Android

The Honor 10X Lite arrives in Spain: official price and availability

Brian Adam - 0
Honor flipped the X on the Honor X10, but kept it last in the Honor 10X Lite that came later. A...
Read more
Tech News

Micron Announces New 176-Layer NAND Technology: Promises 33% Faster SSDs with Greater Storage Capacity

Brian Adam - 0
Micron, one of the leading vendors for SSD manufacturers, has announced its latest 5th generation 3D NAND memory technology. With it...
Read more
Apps

The Google Maps timeline will come to Google Photos and add the “Travel” tab

Brian Adam - 0
On the Google blog, the company has given a series of tips for the vacation trips that are coming up this Christmas...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

New Apple Silicon M1 processor, what does it bring to new Mac computers?

Brian Adam - 0
We planted ourselves in the middle of November 10, a very new date for all fans of the bitten apple brand to get...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is putting wind in the sails of turbine manufacturers. Combined, the Danish Vestas Wind Systems and its Spanish-German rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy now have more than 60,000 million euros of orders. Still, with its stock prices climbing 70% this year, its valuations may imply a bigger gust of wind than is actually likely.

Right now, Vestas’ 31 billion and Siemens Gamesa’s 18 billion valuations are as high as would be expected from an industry favored by the sustainable investment craze. Vestas is trading at more than 30 times 2021 earnings, using Refinitiv estimates, while Siemens Gamesa is valued at 60 times. A more conventional industrial group like Siemens, by comparison, trades less than 18 times.

That may be justifiable if the green duo can grow quickly. Siemens Gamesa boss Andreas Nauen said Thursday that he believes it can increase an operating margin of less than 1% in the last quarter to 10% in 2023. Let’s imagine it does, and assume it also raises revenue by a 8.5% per year, in line with the forecasts for the global wind market of the consulting firm GWEC Market Intelligence.

On that basis, Siemens Gamesa would only be trading at just over 20 times 2023 profits, compared to 15 times for Siemens. Vestas, whose higher valuation reflects its healthier margins at the moment, would also trade around 20 times using the same assumptions.

Given the increasingly important role of wind power as countries dump carbon, it is possible that the manufacturers of its most important part can achieve these growth rates. If both companies completely turned off the lights and grew at 30% annually, the implied multiple of price and earnings in 2023 would be the same as Siemens.

Even so, Refinitiv’s average forecast only considers 15,000 million euros of revenue for Vestas in 2023, against the 18,000 million euros it would grow at 10% annually. And the prospect of skyrocketing growth rates in the sector has taken a hit from the possible failure of the Democratic Party (more favorable to green investment) to gain control of the US Senate.

Vestas and Siemens Gamesa shares fell 10% on Wednesday, following early US election results, before recovering. Given the sensitivity of growth rates to political decisions, they will continue to be shaken to exalted levels.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

New online postgraduate course for teachers of Irish and Gaeltacht post-primary schools

Brian Adam - 0
The new course is being run in partnership with COGG and the Training and Education Board ...
Read more
Corona Virus

It may be best not to get carried away by vaccine news

Brian Adam - 0
It turns out that preventing Covid-19 is a more important issue for markets and the global economy than the lengthy election of a...
Read more
Latest news

‘The other side of our door – the people of Mayo’ – Boston Mayor ‘very proud’ of Biden’s victory

Brian Adam - 0
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, originally from the Connemara Gaeltacht, spoke to Tuairisc.ie about his friend Joe Biden's victory in the US presidential election ...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©