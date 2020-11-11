Vestas and Siemens Gamesa take for granted very strong gusts of wind

The shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy is putting wind in the sails of turbine manufacturers. Combined, the Danish Vestas Wind Systems and its Spanish-German rival Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy now have more than 60,000 million euros of orders. Still, with its stock prices climbing 70% this year, its valuations may imply a bigger gust of wind than is actually likely.

Right now, Vestas’ 31 billion and Siemens Gamesa’s 18 billion valuations are as high as would be expected from an industry favored by the sustainable investment craze. Vestas is trading at more than 30 times 2021 earnings, using Refinitiv estimates, while Siemens Gamesa is valued at 60 times. A more conventional industrial group like Siemens, by comparison, trades less than 18 times.

That may be justifiable if the green duo can grow quickly. Siemens Gamesa boss Andreas Nauen said Thursday that he believes it can increase an operating margin of less than 1% in the last quarter to 10% in 2023. Let’s imagine it does, and assume it also raises revenue by a 8.5% per year, in line with the forecasts for the global wind market of the consulting firm GWEC Market Intelligence.

On that basis, Siemens Gamesa would only be trading at just over 20 times 2023 profits, compared to 15 times for Siemens. Vestas, whose higher valuation reflects its healthier margins at the moment, would also trade around 20 times using the same assumptions.

Given the increasingly important role of wind power as countries dump carbon, it is possible that the manufacturers of its most important part can achieve these growth rates. If both companies completely turned off the lights and grew at 30% annually, the implied multiple of price and earnings in 2023 would be the same as Siemens.

Even so, Refinitiv’s average forecast only considers 15,000 million euros of revenue for Vestas in 2023, against the 18,000 million euros it would grow at 10% annually. And the prospect of skyrocketing growth rates in the sector has taken a hit from the possible failure of the Democratic Party (more favorable to green investment) to gain control of the US Senate.

Vestas and Siemens Gamesa shares fell 10% on Wednesday, following early US election results, before recovering. Given the sensitivity of growth rates to political decisions, they will continue to be shaken to exalted levels.

