VIDEO: ‘Bearna is ruined, they have started in Forbacha and An Spidéal next place’

Members of an Oireachtas committee intend to ask representatives of county councils to appear before them to answer questions about the “mockery” of the Irish language in the planning system.

Fianna Fáil TD and former Gaeltacht minister Éamon Ó Cuív said that the county councils were “mocking” a “law introduced in the Houses of the Oireachtas” regarding the setting aside of houses for Irish speakers in new developments in the Gaeltacht.

Ó Cuív also recommended that representatives from the seven county councils in charge of Gaeltacht areas be called before the Oireachtas Irish and Gaeltacht Committee.

Ó Cuív stated that some county councils were not paying due attention to their duty to protect the Irish language when planning permission is granted for the development of housing estates in the Gaeltacht.

Ó Cuív stated at the meeting of the Oireachtas Committee with representatives of Údarás na Gaeltachta yesterday evening that the Gaeltacht would be gradually destroyed if the county councils were not forced to give proper protection to the language in the planning system.

“Bearna has been destroyed and they have started in Forbacha,” said Éamon Ó Cuív.

He indicated that the housing development would later destroy An Spidéal, but then the water system would be improved.

Ó Cuív said that the problem was not only related to the Connemara Gaeltacht but that it was exacerbated by the “massive growth of Galway”.

Planning matters in the Gaeltacht have been very popular in recent months.

Some Gaeltacht people in Rathcairn and An Rinn are strongly opposed to planning permission for housing developments in those areas and are concerned about the impact they would have on the Irish language.

A new policy launched by Conradh na Gaeilge recommends that houses be set aside for Irish speakers in 90% of the houses new housing estates in the strongest Gaeltacht areas and that 35% would be in the weakest areas in terms of language.