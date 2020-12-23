Latest news

VIDEO / ‘Christmas time, a time of hope’ – message from Irish President Michael D. Higgins Wednesday, December 23 2020 ‘What a year we have had,’ says President of Ireland in his Christmas 2020 message

By Brian Adam
0
0

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Latest news

Sour debut for Tesla on the S&P 500 after falling 6.5% in the stock market

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla shares have fallen sharply after making history by becoming the largest company to be added to the S&P 500, the index based on...
Read more
Latest news

Four new members appointed to the Board of Foras na Gaeilge

Brian Adam - 0
Pól Ó Gallchóir will appoint a new chairman of the Institute's board and his term on the board will be appointed next year. Four new...
Read more
Latest news

The Gaeltacht under the Christmas lights – decorated houses December 23 2020 Christmas is a festival

Brian Adam - 0
Festival of light. House in Lispole. Picture: Manuela Dei Grandi The reindeer are watching in the windows of this house in Ballyferriter. Picture: Manuela Dei...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©