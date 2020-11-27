Video Compressor, a simple way to compress your heavy videos

Compression is a computerized process that is based on reducing the weight or size of any element through algorithms designed for it. In that sense, we are talking about an extremely useful process in all areas that involve very heavy files. When we work with files for the web, this reduction will always be necessary and therefore we will present you with an option to compress videos.

Its name is Video Compressor and it offers a really easy mechanism to reduce the size of any video in a matter of seconds.

The way to compress videos in a couple of clicks

It will always be necessary to compress when we have files for the web and if it is videos, much more. This is because web pages require short loading times to meet what Google requires for a good positioning. In that sense, if we upload a file that is too heavy, the site could load too slow. This is where the compression processes oriented to each type of file come into play and in the case of videos, we can count on Video Compressor.

This application is characterized by its simplicity, it doesn’t have too many options, it only compresses, but it does it really well. In that sense, when executing it, you will receive a very simple interface with a bar to load the video and a button to start the process.

To select the video you want to compress, you just have to click on the “Choose a video” button. This will open the browser window and allow you to select it directly. Upon completing this step, execute the compression from the button located below the bar and at the bottom of the window you will see the progress of the action.

At the end, you will have your file with a weight much less than the original file and ready to upload to the web. In this way, you can compress videos, without losing quality and under a very simple process.

To get Video Compressor, follow this link.

.