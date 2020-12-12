Tech NewsWeb tools

Video Cutter JS, change format, compress and trim videos for free

By Brian Adam
0
0
2020 12 12 19 02 49.jpg
2020 12 12 19 02 49.jpg

Must Read

Apps

The 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers in the world

Brian Adam - 0
YouTube channels function like any profile on other social networks and the more subscribers (as if they were followers) are achieved, the more "weight"...
Read more
Tech News

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: this is its official price in Peru

Brian Adam - 0
Are you going to want a iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Well, the prices are already known. The Apple device had...
Read more
Tech News

This website will help you decide whether to watch a movie or not.

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are able to quickly choose a movie to watch do not know the great virtue with which they have been...
Read more
Tech News

Do you have a new Xiaomi? Mi Mover will help you with data migration

Brian Adam - 0
Previously, when we launched a new team, we had a lot of work ahead of us with data migration. This is...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

When we need to work with audiovisual material, the dilemma begins over which software to use. As we always say, the perfect software is the one that covers all our needs, therefore, we must use a tool adapted to us. In that sense, we want to present you a very simple one with which you can change format to trim videos.

Its name is Video Cutter JS and it is a service that works from the browser and with which you can edit videos for free.

Change the format of your videos and much more from the browser

Video Cutter JS interface

Video Cutter JS interface

Deciding whether to use a desktop, portable or online application will depend on the frequency with which we have to carry out the process. However, video editing is a very broad field that encompasses dozens of procedures. If what you need to do is within the basic editions, then Video Cutter JS is the perfect solution.

With this service you will have the possibility to compress your videos, change their format and also trim them. Best of all, it is a completely free tool and does not require registration processes.

To start working with Video Cutter JS, the first thing you should do is go to the website. Once inside, you will be greeted by an orange button labeled “Choose the file”. Click and select the video you want to work on so that it loads in the interface.

At the bottom of the interface you will find all the available options: cut, convert, rotate, mirror, compress, resize and crop. To occupy each one, it is only a matter of clicking and then using it in the fragment or area that we want to work on.

Video Cutter JS supports MP4, WEBM, MOV, FLV, 3GP, M4V, MPE, AVI, WMV and other less known formats, but they are available if you need them. This tool is an excellent option to apply basic edits to your videos without the need for installations.

To prove it, follow this link.

.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

The 10 YouTube channels with the most subscribers in the world

Brian Adam - 0
YouTube channels function like any profile on other social networks and the more subscribers (as if they were followers) are achieved, the more "weight"...
Read more
Tech News

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: this is its official price in Peru

Brian Adam - 0
Are you going to want a iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro? Well, the prices are already known. The Apple device had...
Read more
Tech News

This website will help you decide whether to watch a movie or not.

Brian Adam - 0
Those who are able to quickly choose a movie to watch do not know the great virtue with which they have been...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©