Video Cutter JS, change format, compress and trim videos for free

When we need to work with audiovisual material, the dilemma begins over which software to use. As we always say, the perfect software is the one that covers all our needs, therefore, we must use a tool adapted to us. In that sense, we want to present you a very simple one with which you can change format to trim videos.

Its name is Video Cutter JS and it is a service that works from the browser and with which you can edit videos for free.

Change the format of your videos and much more from the browser

Deciding whether to use a desktop, portable or online application will depend on the frequency with which we have to carry out the process. However, video editing is a very broad field that encompasses dozens of procedures. If what you need to do is within the basic editions, then Video Cutter JS is the perfect solution.

With this service you will have the possibility to compress your videos, change their format and also trim them. Best of all, it is a completely free tool and does not require registration processes.

To start working with Video Cutter JS, the first thing you should do is go to the website. Once inside, you will be greeted by an orange button labeled “Choose the file”. Click and select the video you want to work on so that it loads in the interface.

At the bottom of the interface you will find all the available options: cut, convert, rotate, mirror, compress, resize and crop. To occupy each one, it is only a matter of clicking and then using it in the fragment or area that we want to work on.

Video Cutter JS supports MP4, WEBM, MOV, FLV, 3GP, M4V, MPE, AVI, WMV and other less known formats, but they are available if you need them. This tool is an excellent option to apply basic edits to your videos without the need for installations.

To prove it, follow this link.

.