Video Director Pro, everything you need to edit video on Android

The video area is very wide and if we want to create some from the smartphone, it is likely that you will have to install several applications. However, we can also have comprehensive solutions that incorporate everything you need to edit video on Android or any other platform. In that sense, we will present you a very interesting alternative for Android.

Its name is Video Director Pro and from its interface you can compress, cut videos and change their format.

Everything to edit video on Android

With the incorporation of increasingly powerful photographic sensors in smartphones, not only recording, but video editing on mobile phones became common. At the moment the matter is a complete reality, so it is easy to create audiovisual content on the mobile and edit it and then upload it. If you want to access this possibility without having to install too many applications, Video Director Pro has everything you need to edit videos on Android

It is a completely free application with a gallery of 18 functions to edit video on Android. Its way of using it is quite simple and you will not need other options to complete the process of editing and publishing your material.

From Video Director Pro you can cover all the steps involved in creating your video content. In that sense, once you have the recording, you can take it to the application and start applying the changes you need. Among the possibilities that Video Director Pro facilitates to edit video on Android we can mention:

Crop video.

Change video format.

Extract audio.

Compress.

Join and separate videos.

Resize videos.

Slow motion effect and others.

As we mentioned before, it will be enough to share the video to Video Director Pro and once in the interface, start applying everything you want. The advantage is that you will not have to resort to other options to apply a step, because the app offers everything you need.

To prove it, follow this link.

