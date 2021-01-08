Video For Learners: Planning Permission Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

- Advertisement -
Watch this video clip from TG4 and do the accompanying activities
Activity 1:
Activity 2:
- Try to put the words / phrases above into a sentence of your own.
Activity 3 – General Questions:
- Watch / Listen to the video clip twice and try to answer the following questions.
- Share your answers with the person next to you.
- Tell what the essence of this story is.
- Why mention fifteen years?
- Name the townland mentioned?
- How did Brendan try to get around the planning laws?
- What sanctions were Brendan threatening?
- Mention one thing that Breanndán says in the first piece of speech to him?
- Why, according to An Bord Pleanála, did they grant planning permission?
- Why does Breanndán mention the Dáil?
Activity 4 – Number of Gaps:
Activity 5 – Work for yourself
- Have you ever taken part in a protest? Describe it? Would you like to take part in a protest about something? Describe the topic.
- Search for words and phrases www.teanglann.ie and www.focloir.ie.
- Share what you have written with your partner.
- Make sure you include the work in your Language Portfolio.
