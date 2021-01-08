Latest news

VIDEO FOR LEARNERS: Planning permission Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

By Brian Adam
VIDEO FOR LEARNERS: Planning permission Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich
Video For Learners: Planning Permission Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

Brian Adam
Watch this video clip from TG4 and do the accompanying activities

VIDEO FOR LEARNERS: Planning permission Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich

Activity 1:

Activity 2:

  • Try to put the words / phrases above into a sentence of your own.

Activity 3 – General Questions:

  • Watch / Listen to the video clip twice and try to answer the following questions.
  • Share your answers with the person next to you.
  1. Tell what the essence of this story is.
  2. Why mention fifteen years?
  3. Name the townland mentioned?
  4. How did Brendan try to get around the planning laws?
  5. What sanctions were Brendan threatening?
  6. Mention one thing that Breanndán says in the first piece of speech to him?
  7. Why, according to An Bord Pleanála, did they grant planning permission?
  8. Why does Breanndán mention the Dáil?

Activity 4 – Number of Gaps:

Activity 5 – Work for yourself

  • Have you ever taken part in a protest? Describe it? Would you like to take part in a protest about something? Describe the topic.
  • Search for words and phrases www.teanglann.ie and www.focloir.ie.
  • Share what you have written with your partner.
  • Make sure you include the work in your Language Portfolio.
