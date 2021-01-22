VIDEO: ‘If you don’t recognize that there is a crisis, we are going in the wrong direction’ – discussion begins on the Language Bill

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

TD Catherine Connolly said that the Government would continue to pretend the Irish language if they did not accept that there was a language crisis.

Rarely and wonderfully, Irish was the main language of the Dáil today and the Committee Stage of the language bill which is to amend the Official Languages ​​Act has begun.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, it is not possible to meet in committee rooms, the Oireachtas Select Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht held its first meeting in the Dáil chamber on the proposed amendments to the Bill.

A total of 308 amendments have been proposed to the Bill and it will be some time before this phase of the work is completed. The select committee discussed only five of the amendments at its first two – hour meeting this morning and three of them were in excess of 90 recommendations disallowed by the Bills Office this week.

The TDs who spoke at the meeting welcomed the amended Bill but some felt that it was not yet strong enough to strengthen the language rights of the Irish language and Gaeltacht community.

During the debate, Independent TD Catherine Connolly urged Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers and the Government to acknowledge that there is a language crisis in the Irish language.

“The biggest gap I see [sa Bhille] nor have you, this Government or the Government, given any recognition that there is a crisis in terms of the Gaeltacht and in terms of the Irish language, ”said Deputy Connolly.

“This crisis, like the Covid, needs to be recognized. We had to acknowledge [dó]. We had to name the virus. You have failed to identify the problem here and that is a huge gap.

“Urgent measures are needed to address the crisis in the Irish language and the Gaeltacht throughout the country.”

Among the amendments discussed today was the addition of the words “miscellaneous provisions” to the long title of the Principal Act, an amendment which Minister of State Chambers was unwilling to accept as it would change the “scope of the Act”.

Deputy Connolly said that the Government should have no problem with such a “small amendment” if they were serious about the situation of the Irish language and she said that there would be “pretense” again.

“If you do not recognize that there is a crisis, we are heading in the wrong direction. It needs to change to show that we really care about the Irish language, ”she said.

“If you do not accept that it is difficult to proceed with this process. Despite all the work done by the Department [Roinn na Gaeltachta], and I know that a lot of work has gone into it, it ‘s really a sham. We are continuing the same pretense because there is no recognition of the problems on the ground. ”

Deputy Connolly said that the Government was too preoccupied with long – term actions and that it was time, as a matter of urgency, to address the problems facing the Irish language and the Gaeltacht as soon as possible.

“It will be too late without that recognition,” she said.

Reference was made at the beginning of the meeting to over 90 amendments to the Bill which had been disapproved by the Bills Office.

Catherine Connolly and Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh were dissatisfied with the reasons given for disapproving some of the proposals, especially those that were not approved because they were deemed unrelated to the provisions of the Bill.

It was decided to seek clarification from the Ceann Comhairle on the disallowed amendments and it was stated that it was hoped that some of them could be discussed in the next stage of the Bill’s journey, Report Stage.

“We should not be conservative in dealing with this legislation,” said Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Chairman of the Committee. “We should not be constrained by the approach of the state in general.”

Minister of State Chambers stated that he had no role in disapproving the amendments and did not wish to comment on them until the Select Committee had received clarification.

In a statement at the beginning of the meeting, the Minister of State said that he would be happy to look at some of the proposed amendments and work with TDs to reach an agreement so that they can be considered at the next stage.

“There has been a great deal of work on this Bill and on the amendments before us today – both Government and opposition,” said Minister of State Chambers.

“I acknowledge the work and research that Deputies have done to bring forward their reforms. This shows that they have a particular interest in the subject. After a thorough study of all of them, I will be happy to take a closer look at some of them to see if we can agree on wording so that they can be brought back for approval at Report Stage. ”

The Language Bill will be discussed further in the evening and another meeting of the Select Committee will be held in the Dáil at 3.30pm.