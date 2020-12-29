Video of the Apple Watch prototype leaks

- Advertisement -

A video has leaked online showing look at a prototype than the Apple Watch would be. The recording details a device inside a small box similar to an iPod.

In the same way, it is observed how the device runs a version prior to WatchOS 1.0. In addition to Apple applications that are still in development. In this regard, Demo Apple has expressed:

“The Apple Watch prototype with safety case runs an internal Pre-WatchOS 1.0 build, complete with internal test applications and development configurations. It is extremely surprising that something like this can still exist; without having been destroyed ”.

Apple Watch prototype video

“This product is classified as Apple Confidential and designated as an ‘Ultra’ security program. This prototype must be returned when it is withdrawn from the market or when it is yours ”, indicates the label of the device box shown in the video.

Similarly, there is a second label located on the back of the Apple Watch. This says it is a PVTe configuration. According to The Verge, that message could mean “Prototype Validation Testing (Engineering).”

After showing the labels of both the box and the device. The Apple Watch is turned on, it begins by showing the time, followed by a walk through the main menu and the settings option.

In the video it is observed that one of the applications that is executed is that of “Lisa Tester”. This app allows you to modify the elements of the user interface of the Apple Watch prototype.

My favorite UI development test screen on the Prototype Apple Watch. The “Springboard zoom” app (located in Lisa Tester) shows an interactive representation of the home screen. #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/qF7Ge9qd8D – Apple Demo (@AppleDemoYT) December 27, 2020

“My favorite UI development test screen on the Apple Watch Prototype. The application ‘Springboard zoom’ (located in Lisa Tester) shows an interactive representation of the home screen ”, indicates Demo Apple in the tweet.

The device lacks the Digital Crown, the function that allows you to navigate the Apple Watch and facilitate scrolling on such small screens. Another detail that stands out is the disablement of the volume buttons. A sign that they might not be working yet.

Apple has made no comment. However, we do not rule out the possibility that it is true. What do you think?

