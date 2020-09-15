Latest newsTop Stories

Video of wife’s husband being tied with ropes and beaten with sticks goes viral

By Brian Adam
Husband begs for mercy and promises not to drink alcohol, Photo: Video Grab
Video Of Wife's Husband Being Tied With Ropes And Beaten

New Delhi: In a video that went viral on social media in India, a woman can be seen tying her husband with ropes and beating him with a stick and the husband is appealing for mercy.

In a video that went viral on the social networking site Twitter, the housewife tied ropes to her husband and beat him severely with a thick stick, while the husband begged for mercy, which has no effect on the housewife. Even if it doesn’t work and she keeps beating her husband.

During the beating, the husband seems to promise that he will never touch alcohol again and will focus on his work instead of getting drunk. No information is currently available as to which part of India the video belongs to and when the incident took place.

