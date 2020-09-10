Latest news

VIDEO: 'Very strange' that the Irish language committee was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil

By Brian Adam
It is stated that work is still ongoing on the ‘re-establishment’ of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands and that ‘the terms of reference’ in this regard are ‘still being discussed’

VIDEO: 'Very strange' that the Irish language committee was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil

It is a ‘strange step down’ for the language that. Was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil this week.

The person nominated as Chair of the. Committee, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, said that an explanation was needed regarding the delay in establishing the committee.

When Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson expressed his concern about the situation in the Dáil, Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl, stated that the Irish language committee was not being pushed “aside” and was “of particular importance”.

Unlike the other committees, work was still ongoing on the “re-establishment” of the committee, the Ceann Comhairle said. Ó Feargháil said that every effort will be made to submit a resolution on the Irish Language Committee to the Dáil next week.

The situation needed to be clarified, Ó Snodaigh said in the Dáil.

“The Irish language committee is not on the list. It is strange that it has been left out with this secret before us. No apology or explanation has been given. Will the Chief Whip explain that to us and to the general public? ”

A spokesperson from the Department of the Taoiseach told Tuairisc.ie yesterday evening that the “terms of reference” for the establishment of the committee were still being discussed.

The spokesperson said she hoped that discussion would not delay the establishment of the committee and that the terms of reference would be agreed soon.

Tuairisc.ie understands that there was a question as to whether or not the islands will be mentioned in the future with the Irish Language Committee.

As there is another committee with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, the Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and Gaeltacht Committee, there may also be issues to be resolved about the specific responsibilities of both committees.

Previously, the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Islands Committee, chaired by TD Catherine Connolly, was responsible for examining legislation relating to the Irish language.

Conradh na Gaeilge is adamant that the task of legislation should be left to that committee, especially as the Government has promised that a stronger language bill will be published before the end of the year.

The Secretary General of Conradh na Gaeilge, Julian de Spáinn, told Tuairisc.ie that the committees’ situation will be “closely monitored” in the coming days and weeks.

The Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and Gaeltacht Committee was on the list of committees presented to the Dáil this week. Niamh Smyth, a Fianna Fáil TD, chairs that committee.

