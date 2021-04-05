VideoClipper, create and edit videos from templates in Windows

- Advertisement -

We always highlight the great help represented by the creation of multimedia or graphic material from templates. This allows people with little knowledge in the area, but with good ideas, to make them come true. However, whenever we mention this modality, it is with online solutions. For this reason, today, we will present you a way to work videos from templates in Windows.

To achieve this, we will take advantage of a program for Windows called VideoClipper that has dozens of free templates to create videos.

Create videos from templates in Windows

Online solutions based on the use of templates are not completely free. Although they always incorporate templates and other elements at no cost, the best ones are subject to payment. So, if we want to create videos or images in these services, we have to create an account and also pay to opt for better elements.

But if we turn our eyes to the solution we present today, it will not be necessary to create accounts or pay. VideoClipper is a completely free program, so it will not be necessary to register or go through the registration process. In addition, the available elements are completely free.

To start working with this tool, we will have to define the aspect ratio of the project. Then, we will go to the selection of the template and immediately to the work area. If you’ve worked with template-based video creation services, there’s nothing different in Windows.

In this way, it will be enough to start editing what we want and add our own information. When you are satisfied, you can mix it up by defining the quality and format of the output file. In this way, you can dedicate yourself to creating videos from templates in Windows, without depending on an internet connection.

To download and test VideoClipper, follow this link.

