Vienna public transport information comes to Apple Maps

For many years now, Apple has had its own map platform, popularly known as Apple Maps. This tool is responsible for being the engine of the maps application present on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple Watch, and the truth is that it allows very precise search results in addition to discovering places, real-time navigation to reach certain places and even very detailed information with reviews of the most popular sites and companies.

In order to improve, Apple has been incorporating new features and functionalities into its own maps application for years, with which it intends to make life easier for users, as well as attract new ones. One of them, which was already introduced some time ago, is the possibility of consult the information on urban public transport, and that recently arrived in Vienna.

Apple Maps now includes public transportation information in Vienna (Austria)

As we mentioned, in order to be able to improve from Apple one of the characteristics that they incorporated some time ago is the information on urban public transport. But nevertheless, This novelty did not reach all cities uniformly, but from Apple they are obtaining information from some cities and incorporating it from time to time to their systems and services.

In this way, as reported MacRumors the public transport timetable and route inquiry service has just arrived in Vienna, capital of Austria, with some delay with respect to incorporation in cities such as Barcelona or Madrid. All residents and visitors of said city will be able to consult all the information they need regarding the aforementioned public transport through the Apple maps application on their devices.

Thus, if for example you visit Austria for a while and pass through the city of Vienna, you will not need to waste time looking for public transport lines to get to the place you want, but with your mobile you can see the information quickly.