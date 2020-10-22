Vinci’s crash reinforces reasons for ACS operation

Xavier Huillard’s pest protection seems timely. The CEO of the 45 billion euro construction company Vinci recently offered to buy the industrial construction division of ACS for a value of 5,200 million in cash and shares. With Tuesday’s third-quarter results underscoring the bleak outlook, especially for Vinci’s airports unit, increasing the proportion of more predictable revenue makes exceptional sense.

An agreement, currently under negotiation, would mean vigorous business for both companies. The minimum of 2.8 billion euros in cash that ACS could receive could eliminate its net debt and boost payments to shareholders. The balance paid in shares, equivalent to about 5% of Vinci’s market value, would give ACS some advantage if the shares of the French acquirer rise.

In turn, Vinci will increase the share of revenue generated by its energy division to more than two fifths of the group’s sales, from 29% in 2019. The unit, which performs maintenance work for utilities, oil and gas, has proven robust throughout the pandemic: sales fell a modest 8% in the first half on a like-for-like basis, compared to 17% for the group. Meanwhile, a large amount of ACS ‘renewable assets included in the deal would give Huillard exposure to rapidly growing green energy.

Resisting is important because the pandemic has hit Huillard’s other core businesses hard: Comparable sales from operating airports, toll roads and construction sites fell between 12% and 56% in the first half. And while the company said some divisions had recovered in the third quarter of the year, Huillard expects full-year earnings to drop “significantly” from last year. Analysts do not expect the group’s revenue to recover to 2019 levels until 2022, according to Refinitiv data.

The proposed price for the purchase, at about 8 times the ebitda of ACS’s energy division, seems reasonable. But the likely lack of cost savings means Huillard is playing with fire. Suppose the acquired business has an operating profit of 552 million euros in 2022, according to analysts at Bank of America. Vinci would recoup 392 million of its investment that year, using a tax rate of 29%. That gives Huillard a 7.5% return, a hair above Vinci’s likely 7% cost of equity, according to Morningstar’s estimate.

That means investors, who have sent Vinci’s shares down 25% this year, should support the deal. Recent steps by European governments to tighten restrictions only add urgency. Huillard is smart about paying for security.

