Vinyl sales exceed CDs in the US: first time in 34 years!

By Brian Adam
The return to vintage we talked about last year on these pages was not a passing trend. As announced by the Recording Industry Association of America, sales of vinyl records exceeded CDs in the USA for the first time since 1986.

It is a overtaking for all historical purposes, especially if it is contextualized in the historical era in which we live, where digital and streaming platforms are the masters with 85% of revenues.

Overall people spent $ 232.1 million on vinyl in the first part of the year, almost half of the $ 129.9 million for compat discs.

As noted by Bloomberg, this trend was unpredictable only 15 years ago, when vinyls accounted for $ 14.2 million. Evidently, however, the taste of having an album in your hands has prevailed and more and more fans choose it as a physical format, to be combined with the now classic streaming and mp3.

Last year in the United States the best-selling LP was the Beatles’ Abbey Road. However, the overall physical media market declined in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic that kept people confined at home and prevented them from going to record stores. In the first half of the year alone there was a 48% decline in CDs.

