Violence, conspiracies and heartbreak: the scandals of Mexican entertainment in 2020

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

2020 was a historic year for humanity, as we face a global health crisis that continues to change the world we know and generate new challenges every day. The year that is gone also brought with it great controversies between the characters of fame, events that due to their level of scandal gave much to talk about and became a trend in the media and social networks.

In this dizzying year Paty Navidad showed a facet of her personality and her personal beliefs that were not public knowledge, because over the months and as the coronavirus pandemic progressed, the actress issued controversial comments that unleashed the surprise and anger of more than one.

And it is that the singer also made a strong campaign in favor of Donald Trump for the United States elections, and ventured to argue that the vaccine to deal with COVID-19 is a tool “of the elite” to begin to control the world population. The opinions of Christmas have sparked debates, she is almost always the target of ridicule and harsh comments that have labeled her ignorant and “conspiranoid”.

Lorenzo Méndez and Chiquis Rivera have also been in the public eye because in addition to being infected with the new virus, the couple separated twice this 2020, the last being the definitive. Jenni Rivera’s daughter was soon seen very close to the restaurant entrepreneur Mr. Tempo, while Lorenzo always showed signs of continuing to love and wait for his ex-wife, with whom he had only been married for a year. Chiquis filed for divorce in October in the US court.

Livia Brito and her boyfriend were publicly accused of a paparazzi who was attacked and had his belongings stolen in Cancun, to the point of causing a bloody wound to the photographer. The Cuban also spoke disparagingly about Mexicans, events that undermined her public image to such an extent that she was removed from the production of a telenovela that she was going to star in. Currently the actress’s career is stagnant and the public has not granted her forgiveness despite the fact that he used his social networks to apologize for his violent outburst.

The news that Eleazar “N” had beaten and tried to strangle his then-girlfriend Tefi Valenzuela shocked public opinion due to the degree of violence manifested in times where aggression against women is a very prominent issue. The Peruvian model and singer had to receive help from her neighbors in the Naples neighborhood of Mexico City to save herself from the hands of Eleazar, who ended up detained in the North Reclusorio and faces serious problems due to similar family violence and the multiple testimonies of violence in his past that came to light.

The former beauty queen Sofía Aragón made a live broadcast denouncing the mistreatment and unfulfilled demands on the part of Lupita Jones, director of the Universal Mexican organization. He assured that the former miss Universe She subjected the girls she prepared to strenuous routines and rigorous diets, in addition to never providing maintenance for her during the time that she was trained.

Aragón’s testimony was joined by several more, of girls who passed through the ranks of the famous contest, who also denounced that Jones’ cavalier character and haughty manners detract from his work at the head of the organization in charge of preparing future beauty queens.

After a long legal battle, finally Julián Gil lost parental authority to his son Matías, after Marjorie de Sousa accused him of allegedly abandoning his duties as a father. De Sousa and Gil began to relate in 2006, however they separated a few months later due to work issues and it was not until eight years later, in 2014, when they met again in the recording forum of a telenovela, where the crush was he gave again and they started a romance. In 2016 they announced that they were expecting little Matías.

Three months after his birth in which even the actor was present capturing images for his social networks, the couple announced their separation. “It has been months of facing many disappointments and realities that I did not imagine”The actress wrote in a statement in April 2017, where she also asked for respect for the moment she was going through.

|