Virtoo: this is the LG application to synchronize your Android phones and a Windows 10 PC

We currently have an application to have mobile and PC under the same umbrella. It is the Microsoft Your Phone application, “Your Phone”, a tool in which Samsung models have a leading role and now has its reflection in an alternative that LG has presented. It is the Virtoo app from LG.

An exclusive application to link LG phones based on Android with desktop computers or laptops that have Windows 10. The objective is to cover all those models of the Korean manufacturer that They cannot be used through the Your Phone application.

Only for LG mobiles

Virtoo

From Softpedia they have echoed the development of the application that under the name Virtoo, has been developed by LG and that is based on the use of Bluetooth to pair the PC and the brand’s smartphones to allow access to certain functions.

In the absence of Microsoft offering support for more devices to the list of compatible mobiles, Virtoo can now be downloaded from the Microsoft Store. An app that allows different functions of the phone to be accessed from the PC.

Of course, they warn that not all LG phone models will be supported and that in the same way not all the functions will be available to use in all the terminals. Yes, functions such as the possibility of sending messages from computers, accessing the multimedia content stored on the phone, making calls between contacts or doubling the screen will be common.

Virtoo by LG

  • Developer: LG
  • Download it at: Microsoft Store
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Productivity

Via | Softpedia
Download | Virtoo by LG

