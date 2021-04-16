Virtual Humans Can Help People Practice Leadership Skills

- Advertisement -

Research published in Frontiers in Virtual Reality magazine indicates that the use of virtual representations Human skills can help people develop better leadership skills.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers turned to virtual reality (VR) tools, as well as MRI software and hardware. Together, these allowed the study of thirty people, who were divided into three groups, who were later trained under “a known leadership model.”

The study participants were divided into three groups

In addition to creating virtual reality-based environments, the researchers designed eight virtual representations of human beings. This so that they could interact with the people who were part of the study.

As we discussed, the participants were divided into three groups. In the first, the leadership apprentices interacted with two human actors (completely flesh and blood) who fulfilled the role of subordinates. Therefore, the interrelation was totally human and in a real environment.

Meanwhile, the second group underwent a virtual reality environment. Here, virtual representations of humans were suggested to the leadership skills of these people.

Unlike the first two groups, the third set of participants were able to practice their skills in a mixed environment. In this, the researchers applied “magnetic resonance imaging where the participants could see virtual humans in a real office space.”

All groups improved their skills

After the study, the researchers determined that the 30 people, regardless of the group in which they were, had improved their leadership skills. “The most remarkable finding is that virtual human actors have been shown to be as effective as real human actors in supporting the practice of leadership skills,” said Gonzalo Suárez, lead researcher on the paper.

This research makes it clear that extended reality (XR) technologies, that is, systems that combine virtual and real environments, can be really effective in fueling human-machine interaction. In this way they contribute to developing new and better learning skills in “multiple scenarios that may be too dangerous or costly to replicate in the real world.”

