CommunityLatest newsTop Stories

‘Visit the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day,’ say Gaeltacht Ministers

By Brian Adam
0
10
'Visit the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day,' say Gaeltacht Ministers
'visit The European Parliament On Multilingualism Day,' Say Gaeltacht Ministers

Must Read

Android

Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

Abraham - 0
After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with...
Read more
Community

Unicredit must make sure Monte dei Paschi comes with a bow

Brian Adam - 0
Another patch for Italian banking on the horizon. Rome wants to shoehorn Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into its great rival, Unicredit, whose...
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Martial arts robots for training athletes

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: Boxing and martial arts players keep punching straw bags during training, but now a training robot can turn around and attack them. This...
Read more
Apps

Google Maps launches the COVID-19 layer: so you can know the incidence of the coronavirus in your destination

Brian Adam - 0
Google maps wants our trips to be safe, and to prevent us from organizing a trip to a place with a high...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin encouraged secondary school and university students to attend the virtual event to gain a better understanding of the employment opportunities available to Irish speakers in the European Union

'Visit the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day,' say Gaeltacht MinistersMinisters of the Gaeltacht have recommended that Irish speakers pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day, which will take place online this year.

An information day for Irish language translators and interpreters will take place on Saturday, 26 September, and people will have the opportunity to learn about the European Parliament and the professional opportunities available there.

The live sessions will include information sessions on the Chamber, the heart of the European Parliament, where the most important debates and votes take place.

It will give an insight into the life of the translator and interpreter working in the Parliament, who facilitate the work in 24 languages. It will also cover the nature of a translation training session in the European Parliament and how to apply, and an opportunity to hear from former trainees about their experiences in Parliament.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD, said she encourages secondary and university students to attend the virtual event to better understand the employment opportunities available to speakers Irish in the European Union.

“Linguistic and cultural diversity is at the heart of the European Union,” said Minister Martin. “Multilingualism Day will allow us to see that diversity.”

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers TD, said, “The work of Irish language translators and interpreters in the EU ensures that citizens can follow the work of their elected representatives. This is also a great opportunity for Irish speakers interested in professional life in the EU institutions, working in a multicultural and multilingual environment that is progressive and exciting.”

You can register and find out more on Multilingualism Day 2020 here.

Related Articles

Android

Android 11 is official! Know all the news and compatible phones

Abraham - 0
After a long wait and many test modes, officially the Android 11 of Google is available; the operating system that many smartphones occupy with...
Read more
Corona Virus

For Tiffany it is better to agree with LVMH than to risk it in a trial

Brian Adam - 0
Tiffany has time, but not too long. A Delaware judge has ruled that there will be a speedy trial to decide whether...
Read more
Community

Unicredit must make sure Monte dei Paschi comes with a bow

Brian Adam - 0
Another patch for Italian banking on the horizon. Rome wants to shoehorn Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena into its great rival, Unicredit, whose...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©