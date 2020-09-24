‘Visit the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day,’ say Gaeltacht Ministers

Gaeltacht Minister Catherine Martin encouraged secondary school and university students to attend the virtual event to gain a better understanding of the employment opportunities available to Irish speakers in the European Union

Ministers of the Gaeltacht have recommended that Irish speakers pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament on Multilingualism Day, which will take place online this year.

An information day for Irish language translators and interpreters will take place on Saturday, 26 September, and people will have the opportunity to learn about the European Parliament and the professional opportunities available there.

The live sessions will include information sessions on the Chamber, the heart of the European Parliament, where the most important debates and votes take place.

It will give an insight into the life of the translator and interpreter working in the Parliament, who facilitate the work in 24 languages. It will also cover the nature of a translation training session in the European Parliament and how to apply, and an opportunity to hear from former trainees about their experiences in Parliament.

The Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD, said she encourages secondary and university students to attend the virtual event to better understand the employment opportunities available to speakers Irish in the European Union.

“Linguistic and cultural diversity is at the heart of the European Union,” said Minister Martin. “Multilingualism Day will allow us to see that diversity.”

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers TD, said, “The work of Irish language translators and interpreters in the EU ensures that citizens can follow the work of their elected representatives. This is also a great opportunity for Irish speakers interested in professional life in the EU institutions, working in a multicultural and multilingual environment that is progressive and exciting.”

You can register and find out more on Multilingualism Day 2020 here.