Visitors to Gaeltacht nursing home banned due to rising Covid-19 cases in the area

A nursing home in Connemara has banned visitors due to the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

The people of Áras Cois Fharraige in An Spidéal say that they have been advised to make this decision because the number of cases of coronavirus in the area has risen sharply in recent weeks.

Áras Cois Fharraige sent letters to relatives in the nursing home explaining that they would not be allowed to visit the center for a week. The decision will be reviewed at a later date.

The decision came at a time when Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned the people of Galway that they may face Level 3 restrictions.

AAnnouncing new restrictions for Donegal yesterday evening, the Taoiseach said he was “keeping a close eye” on Galway, Cork, Waterford, Kildare, Wicklow and the county of Louth and called on people in those counties do everything possible to curb the spread of the disease.

Under the restrictions in place at Level 2 of the Government’s plan to deal with the Covid-19, there is no need to deter visitors to nursing homes.

Under these policies, four individuals are allowed to visit people in nursing homes, while no more than two are allowed to visit at the same time.

As Dublin is currently at Level 3, people are not allowed to visit nursing homes in that county, except in certain circumstances.

However, the management of Áras Cois Fharraige decided that this ban was necessary to keep the people living there safe.

Bertie Ó Ráinne, clinical nursing manager at Áras Cois Fharraige told Tuairisc.ie that advice had been received from local doctors to stop visitors.

“From the way things have gone, there are a few cluster in the area, and we want to stop people coming in for at least a week, and we will review the situation there, ”explained Ó Ráinne.

“We’ll see how the cases have gone, whether they’ve gone down or up.”

According to new figures published at the weekend the Covid-19 rate was higher in South Connemara, the area occupied by Áras Cois Fharraige, than in most of the country.

12 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in South Connemara between 1-14 September. This resulted in a rate of 56.2 cases per 100,000 people in the area during that period.

In the whole of the west of Ireland, only five other constituencies had a higher rate than South Connemara.

An outbreak of Covid-19 was reported earlier this month in the Cois Fharraige Gaeltacht in Connemara. That outbreak was related to a reunion of a group of friends in the area.

100 new cases of crown virus have been confirmed in the whole of county Galway in the last fortnight and the number of cases per 100,000 in the county has risen from 14.3 to 38.8 in the last few weeks.