Visiwig, icons, patterns and textures free for any project

The graphic section of any project is a whole world in which we must get involved to promote it. This merits having images, backgrounds, textures, icons and other elements that we must create from scratch or obtain from a website that offers them. In that sense, we want to present you a website where you can find free patterns, textures and icons for your projects and without the need to give copyright attributions.

Its name is Visiwig and it is a tool that offers a whole series of elements that you can also customize.

Free textures, patterns and icons for any type of project

When we are in the middle of the process of creating the graphic area of ​​any project, we need to start locating each resource we need. If we have a designer available, there will be no problems obtaining them, otherwise we must face everything that the internet offers. However, there are resource banks where you can get free images or icons without copyright problems for your project.

In the case of Visiwig, we can see it as a resource bank on steroids, because it is not limited to simply offering its showcase with material. The tool goes further, allowing the user to modify what to download. In this way, we can adjust each element to what we want before lowering it.

The process to obtain free and customizable backgrounds, textures or icons from Visiwig is really simple. When you enter the website, you will receive 3 options: Icons, Patterns and Textures. Choosing any will take you directly to the gallery with the items in question. If you selected icons, the entire catalog will be presented in the middle and on the right side you will have the editing options. It will all be a matter of applying the changes you want and when you are satisfied, just click on any of them to copy it automatically.

In the textures and patterns the mechanism is similar, you can apply the changes you want and then copy and paste them in your editor. It should be noted that the material does not need attribution, but it would be worth mentioning in the credits in order to spread the service.

To prove it, follow this link.

