Visually impaired elderly recover their sight thanks to an artificial cornea

The world of technology often joins that of science and medicine in the attempt to help people with physical problems: if at the beginning of the month we saw a man checking a pair of prosthetic arms with his brain, in the last hours a 78-year-old man visually impaired has recovered sight thanks to a new artificial cornea .

The corneal implant in question is the first time it has been seen in a human: the Israeli startup CorNeat has indeed inaugurated the product called KPro precisely with this intervention, following a long period of testing and development. The 78-year-old is the first of ten patients approved for trials in Israel, followed by two other Canadian citizens and six citizens from France, the United States and the Netherlands.

What makes this implant particularly interesting is that its insertion is a relatively simple procedure requires minimal stitches and cuts, as opposed to the typical operation to implant artificial corneas for those suffering from corneal degeneration which, in practice, is considered only as a last resort in case of inefficiency of transplants or ring implants. KPro can be integrated directly into the eye wall to replace scarred or deformed corneas without donor tissue.

Following the surgery, the patient is within minutes managed to recognize members of his family and reading a series of numbers on an eye map, ergo the surgery was successful. CorNeat Vision Co-founder Dr. GIlad Litvin said: “After years of hard work, seeing a colleague implant the CorNeat KPro with ease and seeing another human regain their sight the next day was thrilling and emotionally thrilling, there were many tears in the room”.

The company also explained in a simple way, also thanks to the video that you can find attached to this article, how KPro works: “Fibroblasts and collagen gradually colonize the integration skirt and full integration is achieved in a few weeks by permanently incorporating the device into the patient’s eye. This allows for better visual acuity and exceptionally fast healing times “. In short, a great step forward that can improve the lives of many people.

In 2019 we talked about another extremely interesting project completely Made in Italy, namely the implantation of the first permanent robotic hand in the world.