Tech NewsApps

Vivaldi on Android is updated: graphical improvements and a built-in game to use even offline

By Brian Adam
0
0
Vivaldi on Android is updated: graphical improvements and a built-in game to use even offline
Vivaldi On Android Is Updated: Graphical Improvements And A Built In

Must Read

Apps

Vivaldi on Android is updated: graphical improvements and a built-in game to use even offline

Brian Adam - 0
Talking about browsers on Android may make us think almost hopelessly about Chrome. And despite how well known Google's proposal is,...
Read more
Apps

The Google Pixel launcher finally adds the customization of the grid

Brian Adam - 0
After years from the first Pixel, Google has decided to amend one of its basic customization deficiencies: be able to choose the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Motorola presents its VerveBuds 250: very good sound, price and autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
With the official presentation of the new iPhone 12, and the absence of Earpods in their boxes, it has become clear that ehe...
Read more
Apps

How to change the voice of Google Assistant: so you can choose between female and male

Brian Adam - 0
After spending time available in languages ​​such as English the change of voices of Google Assistant finally reaches Spanish: you can now...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Vivaldi on Android is updated: graphical improvements and a built-in game to use even offline

Talking about browsers on Android may make us think almost hopelessly about Chrome. And despite how well known Google’s proposal is, there are many more options. There is Firefox, Edge (the new one based on Chromium, Opera, Dolphin … or as in this case Vivaldi, a browser originating from PC that also wants to gain a presence in the mobile market.

Now Vivaldi releases version 3.4 of its browser. A version that comes with some improvements in terms of the interface and that also bets on the more playful aspect by integrating an arcade game that we can use even in those moments when we do not have a network connection.

Browse and play

Views

The new version of Vivaldi arrives with availability for Android devices, mobiles or tablets, which have Android 5 or a higher version. Vivaldi with this update gets an improved design, so that users can see and choose between different layouts on the home page. The page, Speed ​​Dial, allows you to choose between three types of view.

Also, the new version comes with changes to the layout of icons and other menu items with the aim of making navigation more comfortable.

Vivaldia

The other great novelty comes focused on the leisure aspect with the inclusion of Vivaldia, a CyberPunk-style game with arcade and pixelated air, following in the wake of the games that flooded arcade machines in the 80s.

Vivaldia is a speed game that allows you to play with a crosshead or directional pad on the screen and that also does not require being connected, so that we can continue playing even without having the Wi-Fi or data connection active.

Vivaldi

Vivaldi

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: Vivaldi Technologies
  • Download it at: Google play

Related Articles

Apps

The Google Pixel launcher finally adds the customization of the grid

Brian Adam - 0
After years from the first Pixel, Google has decided to amend one of its basic customization deficiencies: be able to choose the...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

Motorola presents its VerveBuds 250: very good sound, price and autonomy

Brian Adam - 0
With the official presentation of the new iPhone 12, and the absence of Earpods in their boxes, it has become clear that ehe...
Read more
Apps

How to change the voice of Google Assistant: so you can choose between female and male

Brian Adam - 0
After spending time available in languages ​​such as English the change of voices of Google Assistant finally reaches Spanish: you can now...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©