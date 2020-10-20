Vivo arrives in Europe: Vivo X51 with «gimbal» camera for € 799 and the Vivo Y series for less than € 300

Vivo today celebrated its official arrival in Europe, where it already has teams in a good number of countries, such as Spain. Vivo presents itself as a company that focuses on offering an Android experience very close to stock Android, totally free of bloatware and unnecessary apps. The company has also emphasized the performance of its terminals thanks to the use of Qualcomm, and the security of its devices through specific patches. As part of its arrival, Vivo has presented four smartphones. Three of them belong to the entry-level Y series, and a fourth of the upper-middle range, the Vivo X51.

Live Y Series

The company comes to Europe with its Y series consisting of three models below 300 euros: Y70, Y11s and Y20s.



The Vivo 11s has a 6.5 ″ LCD screen, Snapdragon 460 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a fingerprint reader on the side. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and, on the back, we find a dual camera. The Vivo Y20s has a 6.5 ″ screen, Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a fingerprint reader on the side. Its battery is 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge at 18W. At the rear we find a triple camera with a macro lens. Finally, the Vivo Y70 has a 6.4 ″ FullHD AMOLED screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 95%, Snapdragon 665 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 33W FlashCharge fast charge and a fingerprint reader on one side. On the back we find a 48MP triple camera with Super Night Mode. The Y70 model will be available at a price of € 279, while the Y20s and Y11s models will also be available shortly, at a suggested retail price of € 199 and € 149, respectively.

I live X51

The Vivo X51 is a smartphone that inherits some features from the APEX 2020 concept smartphone, such as its camera with gimbal stabilization. This horizontal-vertical (pan-tilt) image stabilization system allows users to capture clear photos and videos while on the move, even at night. The stabilizer module moves in the opposite direction of the shake movements, providing greater stability to the main camera. When shooting with the vivo X51 5G’s main camera, if the smartphone is moved horizontally, vertically, or turned, the gyroscope of the Gimbal Camera System will calculate the direction and displacement of the shake. Using electromagnets, the entire gimbal module moves in the opposite direction to compensate for the shake. In this process, the module adjusts its position 100 times per second to stabilize the frame at all times.



The anti-shake angle of the vivo Gimbal Camera System reaches 3º on the X axis and 2º on the Y axis and the anti-shake angle in night scenes is three times greater than that of traditional OIS, resulting in sharper images. Not only is stabilization provided when shooting video, but this feature is particularly beneficial at night when a long exposure is needed. The Gimbal Radar, an on-screen animated ball that reflects the movement of the gimbal, lets users know precisely when the frame is stable. At the same time, the algorithm to avoid out-of-focus live images, custom sensors, and continuous focus tracking further enhance image and video sharpness. Vivo has also added a lens with a large f / 1.6 aperture so that pictures taken in low light look sharp.

The Vivo X51 arrives with four rear cameras:

48MP main camera and f / 1.6 aperture with gimbal stabilization

13MP camera with 2x zoom for portraits

8MP ultra wide angle camera (120º) with macro (2.5 cm)

8MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom (up to 60x via software)

The vivo X51 5G model features Super Night Mode and Astro Mode, which together allow users to capture photos of night scenes in both the city and the countryside.



Other features of the Vivo X51 include a 3D AMOLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G 5G processor, 4,315 mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge (100% battery in 68 minutes) and a HiFi chipset for sound effects. . The Vivo X51 5G arrives in Europe at a price of € 799. You will receive 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of FuntouchOS software layer update updates.

