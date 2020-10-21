Vivo iQOO U1x: lots of battery and Snapdragon 662 in the cheapest mobile in the house to date

Vivo’s IQOO sub-brand was born in early 2019 as a mobile spin-off focused on games. It is therefore not surprising that most of the launches since then, such as the iQOO Z1, were high-end, although this second half of the year the company began to explore lower ranges, with the Vivo iQOO U1 with Snapdragon 720G. The Vivo iQOO U1x raises the bar even further, being your cheapest mobile to date.

The Vivo iQOO U1x is a new model of the more classic mid-range, with specifications below the Vivo iQOO U1 and, therefore, a more adjusted price. Ride Snapdragon 662It has a 6.51 “screen with HD + resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging.

Vivo iQOO U1X datasheet

I live iQOO U1x screen 6.51 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm.

193 g. Processor Snapdragon 662 RAM 4/6 GB Storage 64/128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 1.8 Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP bokeh

2 MP macro Drums 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18W Operating system Android 10

iQOO UI Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 113 euros to change

The cheapest iQOO

Live series is not lacking. There is almost one series for each letter of the alphabet, covering all ranges, price ranges and configurations. The iQOO series focused on the gamer public, frequently including powerful combinations of processors and RAM and displays with a high refresh rate. The Vivo iQOO U1x continues the shift to lower price ranges initiated by the IQOO U1, with a price of just over 100 euros to change.

As you might expect, some specs are lowered in return, starting with the display. We have a panel 6.51-inch HD + resolution LCD, with standard refresh rate and a notch in the form of a drop of a lifetime, compared to the perforation of the U1.

The processor chosen for this Vivo IQOO U1x is the Snapdragon 662, accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage, depending on the version. The battery is one of the strengths of the terminal, with 5,000 mAh capacity and maintaining the fast charge of 18W.

As for the cameras, the Vivo iQOO U1x mounts an 8 megapixel camera for self-portraits, while behind it includes a triple camera. The main sensor is 13 megapixels and aperture f / 2.2, accompanied by a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode and a 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography from 4 cm away.

The terminal incorporates the fingerprint reader on one side, has a headphone jack and launches with Android 10 with its own layer, iQOO UI and its characteristic optimizations for games, including Multi-Turbo 3.0.

Versions and prices of the Vivo iQOO U1X

The Vivo iQOO U1x is official for the moment in China, where it can already be reserved. It is available in the colors black and white and in three versions with different combinations of RAM and storage. They are as follows:

Vivo iQOO U1x 4 + 64 GB : 899 yuan, about 115 euros to change.

Vivo iQOO U1x 6 + 64 GB : 999 yuan, about 126 euros to change.

Vivo iQOO U1x 6 + 128 GB: 1199 yuan, about 152 euros to change.

