Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar but different models. That is exactly what he has done today I live in the new Vivo IQOO U3, which shares about 90% of the DNA with the Vivo Y52s, also unveiled today.

The Vivo IQOO U3 is a new cheap 5G mobile, starting at less than 200 euros at the exchange. The main difference with respect to the Vivo Y52s is that this time the MediaTek Dimensity 800U, also having an LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Vivo IQOO U3 datasheet

I live IQOO U3 screen 6.58 “LCD

Full HD +

90 Hz Dimensions and weight 164.15 x 75.3 x 8.40 mm

186 g. Processor Dimensity 800U RAM 6/8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 48 MP f / 1.79

2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh Battery 5000 mAh

Fast charging 18W OS Android 10

IQOO UI 1.5 Connectivity 5G Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 188 euros to change

5G and with 90 Hz display

The IQOO U series corresponds to the most basic terminals of IQOO, the Vivo sub-brand focused on a more gaming audience. The first time the last comes 5G connectivity to the house is from the hand of this Vivo IQOO U3.

This terminal is practically indistinguishable from the Vivo Y52s – which has also been presented in China – if it weren’t for the brand, printed on the back. One difference that goes inside is the processor, which in this case is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U, a step above the Dimensity 720 that includes the first.

Another difference is that the Vivo IQOO U3 is available in two versions, with 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, and both with 128 GB of storage. The 6 GB version allows the terminal to launch in a slightly lower price range than the Vivo Y52s.

The strong point of the Vivo IQOO U3 is in the screen, which is a 6.58-inch LCD panel, HDR10, Full HD + and with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The touch tracking frequency is 180 Hz.

In cameras, the Vivo IQOO U3 is somewhat more conservative, mounting an 8-megapixel front camera and a 48 megapixel dual rear camera, along with an additional 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

As for the battery, we have a 5,000 mAh capacity with support for fast charging of 18W. The terminal has a minijack, USB-C connector for the charger and incorporates the fingerprint reader on the side.

Versions and prices of the Vivo IQOO U3

The Vivo IQOO U3 has been officially launched in China, where it has been released in blue and black colors and versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM. These are their prices: