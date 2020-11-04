Vivo S7e: a new 5G mid-range mobile with a MediaTek heart

The same day that OPPO announces a 5G mobile with Dimensity 720, the OPPO K7x, Vivo does the same with the Vivo S7, which is unfolded in a new version, the new Vivo S7e, a 5G terminal with the heart of MediaTek.

The standard Vivo S7 was launched with Snapdragon 765G, although the processor is not the only thing that has changed in this Vivo S7e, which now has a single front camera (there were two in the Vivo S7) and a rear module with a slightly different configuration.

Vivo S7e datasheet

I live S7e screen AMOLED 6.44 “

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 161 x 74.04 x 7.73 mm. 171.7 g. Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB Frontal camera 32 MP Rear camera 64 MP

8 MP UGA

2 MP bokeh Battery 4100 mAh

33W fast charge OS Android 10

Funtouch OS 10.5 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5

Minijack

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price Determined

AMOLED display

The Vivo S7e is part of the new lineage of cheap 5G mobiles, or at least that should, because technically it is a lower version of the Vivo S7, whose launch price in your country was about 341 euros to change.

The spec sheet is similar to that of the Vivo S7, although the terminals can be seen with the naked eye from the front and the back. Front, because a teardrop notch for 32 megapixel front camera, while in the Vivo S7 there was a wider notch, with a dual camera.

Behind we have on paper the same configuration of 64 megapixel triple camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode, although they are included in a module where all the lenses are vertical.

Now with MediaTek

The main novelty of the Vivo S7e is the use of a MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm, being the Dimensity 720 the chosen one. It is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, in a single available version.

Another difference between the Vivo S7 and the Vivo S7e, although almost negligible, is the battery capacity, which is a little higher. Are 4,100 mAh capacity and with support for fast charging up to 33W.

Versions and prices of the Vivo S7e

The Vivo S7e is official in China, although its price is not yet known, as it will go on sale on November 11 on the occasion of Singles Day. What we do know is what colors it will be available in: black, blue and silver.

More information | Alive