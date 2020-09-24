MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging

By Brian Adam
0
0
Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging
Vivo V20 Se, A New Mid Range With Amoled Screen And

Must Read

Android

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging Vivo has just introduced the Vivo V20 SE, the latest...
Read more
Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android anticipates changes: calls and video calls in the same button and more visible company functions

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is preparing new changes and, as usual, they have previously caught them in the beta version that has been in development...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia: Definitive Edition, análisis. Un remake a la altura de la leyenda

Brian Adam - 0
Mafia: Definitive Edition es un homenaje por todo lo alto al trabajo de Illusions Softworks. Analizamos la vuelta de Tommy Angelo a PS4, Xbox...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia Definitive Edition Recensione: un remake che merita rispetto

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo 18 anni torniamo tra le strade di Lost Heaven con il remake del primo, leggendario Mafia: pronti a rischiare tutto per la famiglia?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh3Yjfu7BOA Lost...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging

Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging Vivo has just introduced the Vivo V20 SE, the latest member of its V20 family, renamed Vivo S7 in some markets. The SE version is the most economical of the family, and it is a completely new model, without renaming itself (for the moment). The mid-range stands out for its design and for a not too large AMOLED panel.

We are going to tell you all the features and specifications of this new Vivo V20 SE, a mid-range with a Qualcomm heart and quite fast charging.

Vivo V20 SE technical sheet

VIVO V20 SE

SCREEN AND DIMENSIONS

161 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm
171 g

SCREEN

6.44 AMOLED
Full HD +

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

INTERNAL MEMORY

128 GB expandable via microSD cards

RAM

8 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP
8 MP ultra wide angle
2 MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

32 MP

BATTERY

4,100mAh
33W

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android OS
Funtouch OS

CONNECTIVITY

4G
Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO

PRICE

246.54 euros to change

Qualcomm heart and AMOLED display

I live S1

The Vivo V20 SE is a mid-range with the Snapdragon 665. This mid-range platform is 4G, and it falls a notch below Qualcomm’s 700 series. The processor is accompanied 8 generous gigs of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD cards.

Despite being a mid-range, the Vivo V20 SE has an AMOLED panel and a memory configuration of 8 + 128 GB

The screen is 6.44 inches, has Full HD + resolution and has AMOLED technology. We did not find high refresh rate in this live, so it stays at 60Hz. To power the panel and the rest of the set we find a 4,100mAh battery. Its strong point is in the fast charge of 33W.

Image 2020 09 24 16 06 17

At the photographic level we find a triple camera setup. Thus, the Vivo V20 SE has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait photography. Finally, highlight the design of this Vivo V20 SE, quite thin and with flat edges at the top and bottom.

Versions and price of the Vivo V20 SE

The Vivo V20 SE has been put on sale in Malaysia at a price of about 242 euros at the exchange rate. At the moment, there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe.

More information | Alive

Related Articles

Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android anticipates changes: calls and video calls in the same button and more visible company functions

Brian Adam - 0
WhatsApp is preparing new changes and, as usual, they have previously caught them in the beta version that has been in development...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia: Definitive Edition, análisis. Un remake a la altura de la leyenda

Brian Adam - 0
Mafia: Definitive Edition es un homenaje por todo lo alto al trabajo de Illusions Softworks. Analizamos la vuelta de Tommy Angelo a PS4, Xbox...
Read more
Game Reviews

Mafia Definitive Edition Recensione: un remake che merita rispetto

Brian Adam - 0
Dopo 18 anni torniamo tra le strade di Lost Heaven con il remake del primo, leggendario Mafia: pronti a rischiare tutto per la famiglia?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh3Yjfu7BOA Lost...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©