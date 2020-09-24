Vivo V20 SE, a new mid-range with AMOLED screen and ultra-fast charging Vivo has just introduced the Vivo V20 SE, the latest member of its V20 family, renamed Vivo S7 in some markets. The SE version is the most economical of the family, and it is a completely new model, without renaming itself (for the moment). The mid-range stands out for its design and for a not too large AMOLED panel.

We are going to tell you all the features and specifications of this new Vivo V20 SE, a mid-range with a Qualcomm heart and quite fast charging.



Vivo V20 SE technical sheet

VIVO V20 SE SCREEN AND DIMENSIONS 161 x 74.1 x 7.8 mm

171 g SCREEN 6.44 AMOLED

Full HD + PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 INTERNAL MEMORY 128 GB expandable via microSD cards RAM 8 GB REAR CAMERA 48 MP

8 MP ultra wide angle

2 MP depth FRONT CAMERA 32 MP BATTERY 4,100mAh

33W OPERATING SYSTEM Android OS

Funtouch OS CONNECTIVITY 4G

Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO PRICE 246.54 euros to change

Qualcomm heart and AMOLED display

The Vivo V20 SE is a mid-range with the Snapdragon 665. This mid-range platform is 4G, and it falls a notch below Qualcomm’s 700 series. The processor is accompanied 8 generous gigs of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD cards.

Despite being a mid-range, the Vivo V20 SE has an AMOLED panel and a memory configuration of 8 + 128 GB

The screen is 6.44 inches, has Full HD + resolution and has AMOLED technology. We did not find high refresh rate in this live, so it stays at 60Hz. To power the panel and the rest of the set we find a 4,100mAh battery. Its strong point is in the fast charge of 33W.

At the photographic level we find a triple camera setup. Thus, the Vivo V20 SE has a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel sensor for portrait photography. Finally, highlight the design of this Vivo V20 SE, quite thin and with flat edges at the top and bottom.

Versions and price of the Vivo V20 SE

The Vivo V20 SE has been put on sale in Malaysia at a price of about 242 euros at the exchange rate. At the moment, there is no news about his possible arrival in Europe.

More information | Alive