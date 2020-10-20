Vivo X51 5G: the first Vivo for Spain is a super mid-range that is strongly committed to cameras

After a long waiting time, Vivo has finally landed in Spain. The company that shares a roof with OPPO or OnePlus, among others, now officially arrives in our country and does so with a first mobile phone. He Vivo X51 5G, naturally with Android, it becomes the spearhead of a catalog with a lot of prestige in its country of origin, China, and in other markets such as India.

The new Vivo X51 5G is a phone that we could consider “super mid-range”, one with a Snapdragon 765G brain that leaves it a notch below the high ranges but not too far. But there are more characteristics to take into account of the new model of the oriental firm. Let’s go with them.

Vivo X51 5G datasheet

Vivo X51 5G SCREEN 6.56-inch curved AMOLED

90Hz refreshment

FullHD + at 2376 x 1080 pixels

Perforated screen PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G at 2.4GHz

GPU Adreno 620 Versions 8GB / 256GB

LPDDR4X

UFS 2.1 System Android 10

Funtouch OS 10 Rear cameras 48 megapixel f / 1.6 OIS PDAF Gimbal

13 megapixels f / 2.46 50mm 2X zoom

8 megapixel f / 2.2 120 ° SGA / Macro

8 megapixels f / 3.4 OIS 5X zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 32 megapixels f / 2.45 DRUMS 4,315 mAh

33W FlashCharge 2.0 fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G / 4G Dual

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.1

GPS / Galileo / Glonass / BDS

USB type C

Headphone jack OTHERS Fingerprint reader under the screen DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 mm

181.5 grams PRICE 799 euros

Guaranteed power for a super mid-range ‘gaming’

As we have commented in the introduction, this new Vivo X51 5G does not come with a Snapdragon from the 800 series but with the Snapdragon 765G. A chip running at 2.4GHz with the support of the Adremo 620 GPU (20% more powerful than the Snapdragon 765) and on a single configuration of RAM and internal storage. We will have 8GB and 256GB, with LPDDR4X in the first and UFS 2.1 in the second.

The screen chosen is a 6.56-inch AMOLED that Samsung manufactures with a hole for the front camera and offers FullHD + resolution. What we have here is a panel a 2,376 x 1,080 pixels, very close to the 20: 9 ratio, and with curved edges. The ‘gaming’ vein also appears here with a refresh rate of 90Hz for the screen, although it should also be mentioned that it has liquid cooling.

We close the heart of the device talking about its battery and connectivity. The Vivo X51 5G offers us a non-removable internal battery of 4,315 mAh with 33W FlashCharge 2.0 fast charge. The phone is a dual SIM with 5G, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, geolocation with GPS / Galileo / Glonass / Beidou and with a headphone jack. For charging we have a USB type C port.

The phone, with Android 10 running under FunTouch 10, the manufacturer’s proprietary layer that will now begin to be known in depth in the West, hide the fingerprint reader under the screen and has dimensions of 158.46 x 72.8 x 8.04 millimeters and a weight of 181.5 grams.

Four cameras for everything and plenty of power for selfies

We stumbled upon a four-camera rear rig on the Vivo X51 5G. The first, for example, has a resolution of 48 megapixels and is accompanied by a lens with aperture f / 1.6. The camera has PDAF focus in addition to optical stabilization through a gimbal system that adds even more stabilization than usual, as it combines both optics and electronics. The manufacturer assures that its stabilization is three times better than a classic OIS of magnets. A system that, by the way, has already landed on previous models of its X series.

The second camera is the first optical zoom in the Vivo X51 team. 13 megapixels with f / 2.46 lens and two optical magnifications. A camera with a focal length of 50 millimeters that blends in with the other zoom, one with 5x optical lens f / 3.4 and 8 megapixel sensor which also promises 60 hybrid software magnifications.

The gimbal of the Vivo X51 5G

The fourth and last rear camera of the Vivo X51 5G is an 8 megapixel super wide angle with an f / 2.2 lens that also acts as a super macro camera, focusing from 2.5 centimeters. And finally, 32 megapixels with f / 2.45 lens for the front, embedded in the screen.

But cameras are not just hardware, software also helps, and here Vivo throws the rest on its X51 5G. In the camera app that accompanies the mobile with FunTouch OS we have night mode, an astrophotography mode to photograph the night sky, the now classic portrait mode, a panoramic photography mode, different modes for sports photography and, of course, a professional photography mode with control over all aspects of shooting: shutter speed, sensitivity, focus distance, etc.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X51 5G

As we have already mentioned before, the new Vivo X51 5G lands in Spain in a single version of RAM and internal storage, so it will be easy for us to get hold of it.The phone will be sold soon at a price of 799 euros.