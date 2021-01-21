Vivo X60 Pro +: a high-end beast with Snapdragon 888 and 50-megapixel camera coated by Zeiss

In December 2020, Vivo presented the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, two models with a Samsung heart to compete in the high-end range. After confirming the collaboration with Zeiss for its next high-end model, the company has just made the most powerful of the X60 family official, the Vivo X60 Pro +.
This model has a design that is practically identical to that of its smaller brothers, but it houses the more than powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, one of the current processors on Android. So let’s review the technical specifications and features of the Vivo X60 Pro +, a 5G beast that comes to conquer the highest range.
Vivo X60 Pro + datasheet
|
VIVO X60 PRO +
|
DIMESSIONS AND WEIGHT
|
158.59 × 73.35 × 9.10 mm
|
SCREEN
|
Curved panel
|
PROCESSOR
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|
RAM
|
8GB / 128GB
|
REAR CAMERA
|
Main: 50 megapixel Zeiss lens
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
32 MP
|
SOFTWARE
|
Android 11
|
DRUMS
|
4,200 mAh
|
CONNECTIVITY AND SOUND
|
Dual 5G / 4G WiFi 6
|
PRICE
|
From $ 773
More power on board
The previous generation X60 came from the hand of an Exynos processor. This X60 Pro + comes from the best Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. This processor is accompanied by configurations of 8 and 12 GB of RAM, with an internal memory that can go up to 256 GB. The panel is 6.56 inches, slightly curved and with Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate goes up to 120Hz and the touch input to 240Hz. The panel is HDR10 compliant and promises good color rendering.
This set is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, which in this generation has a 55W fast charge. This is an important leap from the 33W of its younger brothers. The connectivity is complete, with 5G SA and NSA, WiFi 6 and dual GPS, among others.
In terms of design, the new X60 Pro + is almost identical to its smaller brothers, with changes to the camera module, housing a completely different sensor configuration, which we will talk about later. On its front it has a small hole in the screen and, on the back, it has a matte finish.
A more ambitious camera setup
The camera setup on the Vivo X60 Pro + is quite ambitious. The main sensor is now 50 megapixels, the Samsung GN1 with aperture f / 1.57, quite bright. It has an optical image stabilizer and is coated by Zeiss. The second sensor is a 114-degree, 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, the Sony IMX598. It also has a 32 megapixel telephoto lens, a 2X equivalent to 50mm with f / 2.0 aperture.
The latest sensor is an 8 megapixel periscope camera that allows 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The mobile is capable of recording in 4K HDR10 + and 8K. The front camera is 32 megapixels, allowing portrait mode through software.
Versions and price of the Vivo X60 Pro +
The Vivo X60 Pro + retails from 4,998 yuan, $ 773 at the exchange rate for its base version. The most expensive version over $ 928 So, if you arrive in Spain, it would not be strange for this terminal to exceed 1,000 euros after taxes.
- Vivo X60 Pro + 8 + 128 GB | 4998 yuan, 773 dollars to change
- Vivo X60 Pro + 12 + 256 GB | 5,998 yuan, 928 dollars to change
Via | FoneArena