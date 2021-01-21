Vivo X60 Pro +: a high-end beast with Snapdragon 888 and 50-megapixel camera coated by Zeiss

- Advertisement -

In December 2020, Vivo presented the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, two models with a Samsung heart to compete in the high-end range. After confirming the collaboration with Zeiss for its next high-end model, the company has just made the most powerful of the X60 family official, the Vivo X60 Pro +.

This model has a design that is practically identical to that of its smaller brothers, but it houses the more than powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+, one of the current processors on Android. So let’s review the technical specifications and features of the Vivo X60 Pro +, a 5G beast that comes to conquer the highest range.

Vivo X60 Pro + datasheet

VIVO X60 PRO + DIMESSIONS AND WEIGHT 158.59 × 73.35 × 9.10 mm

190 g SCREEN Curved panel

6.56-inch AMOLED

Ratio 19.8: 9

FullHD + at 2,376 x 1,080

Refresh at 120Hz HDR10 + PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8GB / 128GB

12GB / 256GB

LPDDR5

UFS 3.1 REAR CAMERA Main: 50 megapixel Zeiss lens

Wide Angle: 48 megapixels

Telephoto: 32 MP

Periscope: 8 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP SOFTWARE Android 11

OriginOS 1.0 DRUMS 4,200 mAh

55W fast charge CONNECTIVITY AND SOUND Dual 5G / 4G WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

Dual GPS

USB type C PRICE From $ 773

More power on board

The previous generation X60 came from the hand of an Exynos processor. This X60 Pro + comes from the best Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 888. This processor is accompanied by configurations of 8 and 12 GB of RAM, with an internal memory that can go up to 256 GB. The panel is 6.56 inches, slightly curved and with Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate goes up to 120Hz and the touch input to 240Hz. The panel is HDR10 compliant and promises good color rendering.

The processor and fast charging improve substantially in this plus model. The Snapdragon 888 and the 4,200 battery are accompanied by 55W

This set is powered by a 4,200mAh battery, which in this generation has a 55W fast charge. This is an important leap from the 33W of its younger brothers. The connectivity is complete, with 5G SA and NSA, WiFi 6 and dual GPS, among others.

In terms of design, the new X60 Pro + is almost identical to its smaller brothers, with changes to the camera module, housing a completely different sensor configuration, which we will talk about later. On its front it has a small hole in the screen and, on the back, it has a matte finish.

A more ambitious camera setup

The camera setup on the Vivo X60 Pro + is quite ambitious. The main sensor is now 50 megapixels, the Samsung GN1 with aperture f / 1.57, quite bright. It has an optical image stabilizer and is coated by Zeiss. The second sensor is a 114-degree, 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, the Sony IMX598. It also has a 32 megapixel telephoto lens, a 2X equivalent to 50mm with f / 2.0 aperture.

The latest sensor is an 8 megapixel periscope camera that allows 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The mobile is capable of recording in 4K HDR10 + and 8K. The front camera is 32 megapixels, allowing portrait mode through software.

Versions and price of the Vivo X60 Pro +

The Vivo X60 Pro + retails from 4,998 yuan, $ 773 at the exchange rate for its base version. The most expensive version over $ 928 So, if you arrive in Spain, it would not be strange for this terminal to exceed 1,000 euros after taxes.

Vivo X60 Pro + 8 + 128 GB | 4998 yuan, 773 dollars to change

Vivo X60 Pro + 12 + 256 GB | 5,998 yuan, 928 dollars to change

Via | FoneArena