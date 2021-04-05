Vivo X60t: camera signed by ZEISS with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 at the controls

- Advertisement -

Last December, the Chinese company Vivo officially presented its new Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, two very similar terminals with Samsung brains and ‘gimbal’ cameras. They were joined a month later by the Vivo X60 Pro +, with the Snadpragon 888+ as the main claim, and now it is added the Vivo X60t, which is located a slaon below.

This new model in the X60 family has a similar design to the vivo X60, but features MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 processor on board and a triple rear camera designed in collaboration with ZEISS. The result is a high-end 5G phone with a price that, in exchange, does not reach 500 euros.

Vivo X60t datasheet

LIVE X60T SCREEN AMOLED 6.56 inches FullHD + resolution (2376 × 1080 pixels) 120 Hz, HDR10 + PROCESSOR Dimensity 1100 RAM 8 GB LPDDR4x INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB UFS 3.1 SOFTWARE Android 11 + OriginOS 1.0 REAR CAMERA Main: Sony IMX598 48 MP f / 1.48, OIS, ZEISS optics Wide angle: 13 MP f / 2.2 (120 °) with 2.5cm macro Portrait: 13 MP f / 2.46 FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.45 DRUMS 4300 mAh with 33 W fast charge CONNECTIVITY 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C OTHERS On-screen fingerprint sensor, dual SIM DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.63 × 75.01 × 7.4 mm 174.5 g PRICE About 451 euros to change

Signed by ZEISS and MediaTek

The Vivo X60t is a cheaper version of the Vivo X60, but it shares some characteristics with it, such as the AMOLED FullHD + screen 6.56-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It also has an integrated fingerprint reader under the panel and HDR10 + support.

Inside, we find MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100, a 6nm processor which here is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and OriginOS 1.0 operating system based on Android 11. To power itself, it has a 4300 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

In the photographic section, we find a 32 MP f / 2.45 front camera embedded in the screen and a triple rear camera with Zeiss optics. The latter is composed of a 48 MP Sony IMX598 main sensor with f / 1.48 aperture and four-axis optic stabilizer (OIS), a 50mm 13MP lens for portraits, and a 13MP wide angle with a 120-degree field of view and 2.5cm macro.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X60t

The new Vivo X60t has gone on sale in China at a price of 3,498 yuan, which equates to about 451 euros to the current change. There it is sold in two different colors (Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At the moment, it is unknown if it will reach other markets.

