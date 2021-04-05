web
MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo X60t: camera signed by ZEISS with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 at the controls

Vivo X60t: camera signed by ZEISS with MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 at the controls
vivo x60t: camera signed by zeiss with mediatek's dimensity 1100

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Vivo X60t: camera signed by ZEISS with MediaTek's Dimensity 1100 at the controls

Last December, the Chinese company Vivo officially presented its new Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro, two very similar terminals with Samsung brains and ‘gimbal’ cameras. They were joined a month later by the Vivo X60 Pro +, with the Snadpragon 888+ as the main claim, and now it is added the Vivo X60t, which is located a slaon below.

This new model in the X60 family has a similar design to the vivo X60, but features MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100 processor on board and a triple rear camera designed in collaboration with ZEISS. The result is a high-end 5G phone with a price that, in exchange, does not reach 500 euros.

Vivo X60t datasheet

LIVE X60T

SCREEN

AMOLED 6.56 inches

FullHD + resolution (2376 × 1080 pixels)

120 Hz, HDR10 +

PROCESSOR

Dimensity 1100

RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x

INTERNAL STORAGE

128 GB UFS 3.1

SOFTWARE

Android 11 + OriginOS 1.0

REAR CAMERA

Main: Sony IMX598 48 MP f / 1.48, OIS, ZEISS optics

Wide angle: 13 MP f / 2.2 (120 °) with 2.5cm macro

Portrait: 13 MP f / 2.46

FRONTAL CAMERA

32 MP f / 2.45

DRUMS

4300 mAh with 33 W fast charge

CONNECTIVITY

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi ax, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB-C

OTHERS

On-screen fingerprint sensor, dual SIM

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.63 × 75.01 × 7.4 mm

174.5 g

PRICE

About 451 euros to change

Signed by ZEISS and MediaTek

Alive

The Vivo X60t is a cheaper version of the Vivo X60, but it shares some characteristics with it, such as the AMOLED FullHD + screen 6.56-inch with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It also has an integrated fingerprint reader under the panel and HDR10 + support.

Inside, we find MediaTek’s Dimensity 1100, a 6nm processor which here is accompanied by 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and OriginOS 1.0 operating system based on Android 11. To power itself, it has a 4300 mAh battery with 33 W fast charge.

In the photographic section, we find a 32 MP f / 2.45 front camera embedded in the screen and a triple rear camera with Zeiss optics. The latter is composed of a 48 MP Sony IMX598 main sensor with f / 1.48 aperture and four-axis optic stabilizer (OIS), a 50mm 13MP lens for portraits, and a 13MP wide angle with a 120-degree field of view and 2.5cm macro.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X60t

I live X60t 1

The new Vivo X60t has gone on sale in China at a price of 3,498 yuan, which equates to about 451 euros to the current change. There it is sold in two different colors (Shimmer Blue and Midnight Black) and in a single configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. At the moment, it is unknown if it will reach other markets.

More information | Alive (in chinese)

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

Space Jam: New Legends shows its first trailer with LeBron and some renewed Looney Tunes

25 years after its first delivery, Space Jam: New Legends presents the first trailer of this long-awaited cinematic sequel, which, as its name already...
Read more
Tech News

E-knee, an electronic knee brace with Artificial Intelligence

Knee braces can help prevent injury and exertion without stressing the body more than it should, but not all knees are the same, so...
Read more
Car Tech

pXcycle, the ‘most powerful’ electric urban mountain bike on the market

Electric bicycles have become one of the most tempting objects in recent years, especially for those lazy souls who do not want to...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.