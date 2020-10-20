Vivo Y11s: a budget phone with a modest processor and big battery

Vivo has officially arrived in Europe after announcing it timidly when confinement was already hitting our country. The Chinese manufacturer puts into circulation its new Vivo X51 5G in the super mid-range but also brings three new terminals: the Vivo Y70, the Vivo Y20s and this I live Y11s that we bring you now, the most modest of all.

It is enough to take a look inside the Vivo Y11s according to what its own manufacturer tells us to realize that we are dealing with an economical line telephone. Its recommended price, 149 euros, makes it clear that it will compete in one of the most disputed price ranges in the market.

Vivo Y11s data sheet

I live Y11s SCREEN 6.51 inch LCD PROCESSOR Snapdragon 460 Versions 3GB / 32GB

Micro SD System Android 10

Funtouch OS 11 Rear cameras 13 megapixels f / 2.2

2 megapixels f / 2.4 bokeh

LED flash FRONTAL CAMERA 8 megapixels f / 1.8 DRUMS 5,000 mAh

10W load CONNECTIVITY 4G Dual

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS

MicroUSB 2.0

Headphone jack

FM Radio OTHERS Fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41 mm

191 grams PRICE 149 euros

A pretty basic input line

Vivo, which has not offered details about the screen resolution of its new Y11s beyond showing it sporting a top notch in the form of a drop of water on a 6.51 inch panelYes, it has defined its brain and here we find the first and clear example that we are talking about a very tight device in power.

He Snapdragon 460 it is the brain chosen to move the new Vivo Y11s, a chip that relies on a single version with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although we can expand it with a microSD of unknown maximum capacity. The internal battery is 5,000 mAh and has a standard charge of 10W.

The large 5,000 mAh battery is the most striking feature of the inexpensive Vivo Y11s

The camera team has two rear sensors, 13 and 2 megapixels with both f / 2.2 and f / 2.4 lenses for normal photography and depth readings, accompanied by an LED flash and with Portrait, panoramic and slow motion modes. On the front, 8 megapixels with f / 1.8 lens, the brightest camera of the whole set, curiously.

Connectivity is marked by the presence of Dual 4G with Dual Stand-by in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB port for charging and headphone jack, plus FM radio. The fingerprint reader of this phone with Android 11 and FunTouch 11 is located on the side of the device and promises to unlock it in just 0.33 seconds.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y11s

The new Vivo Y11s is part of the first batch of phones of the Chinese manufacturer in our country and lands, in its version with 3GB / 32GB and two available colors (ghost black and glacier blue) at a recommended price of 149 euros. The arrival date has not been disclosed.

I live Y11s with 3GB / 32GB: 149 euros.

More information | Alive