Vivo Y11S, Vivo 20S and Vivo Y70: the most basic range with which Vivo aspires

Today is an important day for Vivo. The Chinese company officially disembarks in the European markets, Spain among them, with nothing more and nothing less than four devices . One of them we already know, the Vivo X51 5G , but it comes accompanied by three squires of low and medium range that come to compete in lower price ranges.

We are talking about the Vivo Y11S, Vivo 20S and Vivo Y70 . The three terminals are part of the lower intermediate range, both in specifications and price. Each and every one of the smartphones costs less than 300 euros, the most striking case being the Vivo Y11S, which is the most basic and can be obtained for 149 euros.

Technical data of the Vivo Y11S, Vivo S20S and Vivo Y70

LIVE Y70 LIVE Y20S LIVE Y11S DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.00 × 74.08 × 7.83 mm

171 grams 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41 mm

192.3 grams 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41 mm

191 grams SCREEN 6.44-inch AMOLED

FullHD + Resolution 6.51-inch IPS / LCD

HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 px) 6.51-inch IPS / LCD

HD + resolution (1,600 x 720 px) PROCESSOR Snapdragon 665

Adreno 610 GPU Snapdragon 460 Snapdragon 460 RAM 8 GB 4GB 3 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB expandable with microSD cards 128 GB expandable with microSD cards 32 GB expandable with microSD cards REAR CAMERA 48 MP f1.8

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

Bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 13 MP f / 2.2

Macro 2 MP f / 2.4

Bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 13 MP f / 2.2

Bokeh 2 MP f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 16 MP f / 2.0 8 MP f / 1.8 8 MP f / 1.8 DRUMS 4,100 mAh

Fast charge 33W 5,000 mAH

Fast charge 33W 5,000 mAH

Fast charge 33W OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 CONNECTIVITY 4G

Dual SIM

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C

GPS

NFC 4G

Dual SIM

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C

GPS

NFC

FM Radio 4G

Dual SIM

WiFi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type C

GPS

NFC

FM Radio OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader Side fingerprint reader PRICE 279 euros 199 euros 149 euros

Plastic for all and similar designs

I live Y70.

All three Vivo smartphones are finished in plastic and have a very similar design language . All have a glossy black and blue finish (in different variants), a simple rear without a fingerprint reader and a huge photographic module in the upper left corner that houses between three and two cameras, depending on the model in question. All have a USB Type-C port and have similar weights and dimensions.

There are some differences when we talk about the screen, since the Vivo Y70 mounts a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution , while its brothers Y20S and Y11S are left with a 6.51-inch IPS / LCD screen with HD + resolution . Precisely that the Vivo Y70 has the AMOLED screen has allowed Vivo to implement the fingerprint reader under the screen, while the other two have it on the side. Be that as it may, all three smartphones have a drop-shaped notch.

Qualcomm Engine for Everyone

I live Y20S.

If we move to examine the performance, the three Vivo that the firm has brought to Europe are strongly committed to Qualcomm. The most powerful is the Vivo Y70, which incorporates the Snapdragon 665 , 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The lower models mount the Snapdragon 460 , but have different amounts of RAM and storage : 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory in the Vivo Y20S and 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of memory in the Vivo Y11s.

The three Vivo mobiles have 33W fast charging

It is striking that the Vivo Y70 is the most powerful and, at the same time, the one with the lowest battery capacity, since it mounts a 4,100 mAh battery when its brothers raise the figure to 5,000 mAh . In all three cases we have a 33W fast charge. All of this will bring Android 10 to life with Funtouch OS 11 , Vivo’s customization layer, which has been adapted for the European market.

In terms of connectivity, there are no very striking differences, but there are. The three terminals are compatible with 4G, have dual SIM, hybrid dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and USB type C, but the two lower models, the Y20S and the Y11S also make FM radio available to the user . As we can see, they are three fairly simple terminals that are strongly committed to the value for money.

Up to three cameras

I live Y11S.

We finish by reviewing the photographic section. Vivo didn’t put together an overly complex set with wide angles and telephoto shots, instead opting for macro and bokeh sensors . As in the previous cases, the Vivo Y70 is the most powerful model, since it mounts a 48- megapixel main sensor (which will use Pixel Binning technology to automatically take 12-megapixel photos), a two-megapixel depth sensor and another two megapixel macro sensor.

The Vivo Y20S and Vivo Y11S share the main sensor and bokeh, 13 and two megapixels respectively. However, the Vivo Y20S mounts a third bokeh sensor to support portrait shots. As for the camera for selfies, the Vivo Y70 doubles the resolution of its two low-end squires , mounting a 16-megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture instead of the eight-megapixel sensor with f / 1.8 aperture of the Vivo Y20S and I live Y11s.

Versions and price of the Vivo Y70, Vivo Y20S and Vivo Y11S

Vivo Y70, Vivo Y20S and Vivo Y11S.

The new Vivo Y70, Vivo Y20S and Vivo Y11S will be available in Spain in the coming days in black and blue colors and in a single version of RAM and storage. Their prices, as we indicated previously, are as follows: