Vivo Y20G: a new entry range with 5,000mAh battery and attractive design

Vivo presented at the end of August the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i, two low-end devices that shared a youthful design and 5,000mAh battery. Sharing several of the specifications of these two models, Vivo has just introduced the Y20G, another model that comes to accompany these entry range.

So let’s review the features and specifications of the new Vivo Y20G, an entry range that comes to complete the company’s catalog in cheap terminals, this time with a MediaTek processor.

Vivo Y20G data sheet

LIVE Y20G DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41 mm

192.3 grams SCREEN 6.51-inch HD + resolution LCD (720 x 1,600 pixels) PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G80 RAM 6 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128 GB REAR CAMERA 13 MP

2 MP depth

2 MP macro FRONT CAMERA 8 MP DRUMS 5,000mAh

18W OS Android 10

FunTouch OS 10.5 CONNECTIVITY Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

Micro USB PRICE 205 euros to change

More memory, different processor

The Vivo Y20G jumps up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB. The processor is the other big change, since it goes from the Snapdragon 460 of its brothers the Y20 to the MediaTek Helio G80.

The Vivo Y20G wins mainly in memories, in addition to the change of processor to MediaTek

The panel is the same that we saw in August, with IPS technology, HD + resolution and a small drop notch. The lower chin is noticed, although the rest of the frames are relatively well used. In terms of connectivity, this terminal is 4G, without joining the 5G car that has been popularizing so much since 2020.

To feed this set comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging. Taking into account the low consumption of the panel and the processor, we should reach the two full days of use without much problem, at least on paper.

Versions and price of the Vivo Y20G

The Vivo Y20G has been presented in India at a price of 205 dollars to change. For the moment it is unknown if it will eventually reach European territory and if it will have more versions, in addition to the base with 6 + 128 GB.