Vivo Y20S, review: a super-battery that makes sense at a competitive price

After the landing of Vivo in Spain with a reduced catalog of mobile phones, and after analyzing the Vivo X51 5G as the best proposal of the companyIt is time to thoroughly test one of the most basic after the Vivo Y70: the Vivo Y20S. We analyze it.

With such fierce competition in the most accessible mid-range of phones, is there room for a mobile of the stature of the Vivo Y20S? Hardware contained on paper, elegant design and without excessive fanfare, it does not seem a bad option. At least until you check the price tag: the Vivo Y20S has too much competition for its cost. But does it work out well? Let’s analyze it to find out.

Vivo Y20S data sheet

LIVE Y20S SCREEN 6.51 inches

20: 9

IPS

HD + PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 GPU Adreno 610 RAM 4GB STORAGE 128 GB DRUMS 5,000mAh

18W fast charge FRONT CAMERA 8 megapixels REAR CAMERA 13 megapixels, f / 2.2

2 megapixel macro, f / 2.4

2 megapixel depth, f / 2.4 SOFTWARE Android 10

Funtouch OS 11 CONNECTIVITY Dual WiFi

BT 5.0

Micro USB 2.0

OTG

FM Radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41 mm

192.3 g PRICE 199 euros

Big, heavy and with a generous screen

The Vivo Y20S maintains an attractive design that is reinforced by the back of the phone: transparent, made of plastic, with a mirror finish and metallic reflections. It is a large phone and feels somewhat heavy in the hand. On the other hand, the grip is comfortable enough, it does not slip excessively from the hand and the combination of quality materials is appreciated despite the massive use of polycarbonate.

The dimensions of the phone are generous mainly due to the screen diagonal: the Vivo Y20S mounts a 6.43-inch LCD panel that offers HD + resolution, is one of the characteristics that denotes the basic range to which it belongs. The panel is not of poor quality, the sharpness is correct despite the fact that it should offer a minimum of FHD +, the brightness is fair outdoors, Vivo does not miss the front too badly (81.6% ratio between the screen and what occupies the front face) and It does not have a fingerprint reader under the panel to place it on the side, above the power button. Its operation is sufficiently reliable and fast.

In terms of sound, the Vivo Y20S remains on the right track to offer performance without fanfare while maintaining quality details. 3.5mm jack is included, also FM radio. If we talk about power, the external speaker distorts to annoying listening above half the volume (it is not too loud). And you need some maximum volume for headphones, both Bluetooth and wired.

The capacitive fingerprint reader is located on the right side: just put your finger down to unlock the screen

The audio quality with headphones is quite good, the sound has some bass boost and sufficient balance between bass and treble. It does not offer equalization software, but an adjustment that adapts the sound depending on the age range. It is more curiosity than something effective.

Fair performance and notoriously lacking

The Vivo Y20S can handle games like Genshin Impact, albeit at low quality

The Vivo Y20S walks the path of accessible mobiles according to its benefits, even if its price line is in the mid-range. The processor is another of the points that determine the quality of the phone: despite the fact that the included Snapdragon 460 has an acceptable average performance, immediately shows limited when you touch move a game or scroll the screen in webs or applications. There are noticeable slowdowns in the jump between apps and the system is weighed down when it performs tasks in the background.

The amount of RAM is somewhat fair (4 GB); storage is more generous as it reaches 128 GB. And without losing the SD Card: the Vivo Y20S has a triple tray (2 SIMs + SD)

Under our tests we have been able to tear off most of the usual titles, albeit at low quality. Genshin Impact works without too much complication, also titles like PUBG. The mobile does not heat up during long gaming sessions, although it is not very comfortable to hold when the hours pile up.

In relation to its raw power, let’s see how the Vivo Y20S stands up to the usual benchmark tests. We were not expecting great displays, the numbers are in line.

From left to right, Geekbench 5, 3D Mark and PC Mark Work

Vivo landed in Europe, Spain included, adapting his custom cape to Western tastes. In this sense, Fun Touch is very close to the Android stock style: it is not very heavy, it has Google Discover on the desktops, the style of menus and shortcuts is similar to that of the Pixel, also the icons chosen are almost identical. The Vivo Y20S offers hardly any bloatware, it has a game mode, it offers different options for customizing the system and it it is very contained in energy expenditure. Of course, still on Android 10.

The Vivo Y20S battery far exceeds what is usual for mobiles in its category. The system is restrained when it comes to devouring resources, yes, but the rest of the components also collaborate: can stay ‘alive’ for more than two days on a charge even with more than moderate use. The more than nine hours of screen are common: autonomy is undoubtedly one of its strengths.

Let’s talk cargo. Here we must give the brand a slap on the wrist: it is not acceptable that a mobile of its category will be released in 2020 with a micro USB. The included charger (18 W) provides the following charging times (from 0 to 100% battery):

5 minutes : 5% battery.

: 5% battery. 10 minutes : 10% battery.

: 10% battery. 20 minutes : 20% battery.

: 20% battery. 30 minutes : 31% battery.

: 31% battery. 50 minutes : 52% battery.

: 52% battery. Total: 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Too many cameras for such fair photography

With the rise of multiple cameras, there is no mobile that is used to doing without said multiplicity. Even the most ‘accessible’ range, such as the Vivo Y20S. The phone bets on a triple rear camera while offering a single lead; anchored in a ‘notch’ shaped like a drop of water.

The photographic features are quite fair on paper and also in practice. The mobile has a 13 megapixel main sensor that does a correct role in good lighting, defends itself with some difficulty in situations with uniform artificial lighting and wrecks in night photos. Noise, watercolors, and not having a dedicated night mode make a notable dent in the camera’s versatility. And without the secondary cameras (macro and depth) helping too much.

Camera interface on the Vivo Y20S

The camera app is not of poor quality, it provides enough functions, it has a portrait mode with software adjustable bokeh (the blur is quite improvable), it includes Pro mode and the usual scene recognition by AI (It does not work too well, it is best to disable it). The lack of a night mode is notorious because the night results with the automatic mode are a disaster (with the Pro mode and a good pulse the lighting improves at the cost of the shake). And the videos obtained also sacrifice quality in a visible way, multimedia capture is not the strength of the Vivo Y20S.

Image outdoors and in broad daylight. The main sensor achieves a uniform dynamic range, but the loss of detail and sharpness is visible almost with the naked eye. A little zoom reveals the sensor’s shortcomings.

Although the streetlights illuminate the street well enough, the Vivo Y20S suffers when it comes to taking the picture. The image is dark, there is no detail, and even the license plate of the car, located about ten meters away, is blurred.

Portrait mode with rear camera and bokeh adjusted by software at f / 4.0. The sensor hasn’t done a bad job with lighting and detail. As for the processing, the portrait effect does not define the contours badly, although it does not apply a very precise blur.

The front camera does not behave badly in good lighting situations. Detail is acceptable and cropping with portrait mode (bokeh at f / 4.0) is quite accurate. Of course, the app activates the beauty options by default (for the photo they were deactivated).

Below you have a gallery of images captured with the Vivo Y20S.

I live Y20S, the opinion of Xataka

After spending time with it as a personal mobile, we cannot say that it is a bad phone since its operation is correct. It does not stand out in too many aspects beyond autonomy or software cleanliness, it does offer more penalties than expected. Especially for the price range where the Vivo Y20S fights, the 199 euros. At that cost it has heavyweights from Xiaomi or Realme that offer many more benefits without inflating the bill.

We could define the Vivo Y20S as a An affordable smartphone that aspires to conquer the market by relying on the brand. The problem is that Vivo is not yet well known outside of China, a point that works against it. Having a Snapdragon 462, micro USB, lacking NFC, including an HD + screen and a very improvable photographic level does not help.

The Vivo Y20S aspires to much more than what it offers: although the general operation is correct, the price is higher than you would expect

The Vivo Y20S is now available in Spain through online stores such as PC Components, Carrefour or MediaMarkt. The only version available is 4/128 GB.

7.5 Design7.75 screen7.5 performance6.75 Camera6.25 software8 Autonomy9 In favor The autonomy is excellent.

Having 128GB as standard is good news.

It doesn’t sound bad. Against The performance leaves to be desired, especially in the price range.

Without NFC and with micro USB.

The photographic aspect is quite weak.

The terminal has been released for analysis by Vivo. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.