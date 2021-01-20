Vivo Y31 2021: an economic line with great battery, reverse charging and Android 11

- Advertisement -

Vivo continues to expand its portfolio of low-profile mobile phones and not too long ago we were attending various launches. The turn now is for a renewal of a previous range, the Y31 that we had already known gives way to a new updated version, so we welcome the market to new Vivo Y31 2021.

The phone benefits from a huge update as the original model, the Vivo Y31, dates from 2015. Much has changed in the mobile world in these six years. From the outset, the 4.7 inches of the first model are already history and we jump to one with many fewer frames and a panel of no more and no less than 6.58 inches. But the phone has more to offer, we tell you.

Vivo Y31 2021 technical sheet

Live Y31 2021 screen 6.58 inch LCD

FullHD +

Notch in the form of a drop of water Processor Snapdragon 662 Versions 6GB / 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Rear cameras Main: 48 megapixels

Depth: 2 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 16 megapixels Drums 5,000 mAh

18W fast charge

Reverse charge System Android 11

Funtouch OS 11 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Gps

USB type C

Headphone jack Dimensions and weight – Others Side fingerprint reader Price 16,490 rupees or 185 euros to change

A basic range with 6GB of RAM and triple camera

The new Vivo Y31 2021 initially sets foot in India carrying a display 6.58-inch LCD with FullHD + resolution and a notch in the shape of a drop of water at the top. This notch houses a 16 megapixel front camera and since the fingerprint reader cannot be hidden behind the panel, it travels to the side of the phone.

The brain chosen by Vivo for its new phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 that arrives flanked by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space, although we can expand it with a microSD that accepts a maximum of 1TB additional. Under all this equipment there is an internal and non-removable battery of 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging that also has reverse charging.

In rear cameras, the Vivo Y31 2021 arrives with three sensors. We have a main one with 48 megapixels, a 2 megapixel camera for depth readings and finally a 2 megapixel macro camera with a 4 centimeter focus. The phone lands with 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C port and headphone jack in addition to carrying Android 11 hidden under FunTouch OS 11.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y31 2021

The new phone initially arrives in two colors: Racing Black and Ocean Blue. That is to say, in black and blue. We only have one option for sale (6GB / 128GB) and at the moment it can only be purchased in India, so we have no international price and no forecast for its distribution. The official price is as follows:

Vivo Y31 2021 with 6GB / 128GB: 16,490 rupees or 185 euros to change

Via | GSMArena