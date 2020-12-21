MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo Y31: the design and some specifications of the future Vivo mid-range are filtered

By Brian Adam
0
0
Vivo Y31: the design and some specifications of the future Vivo mid-range are filtered
Vivo Y31: The Design And Some Specifications Of The Future

Must Read

Android

Vivo Y31: the design and some specifications of the future Vivo mid-range are filtered

Brian Adam - 0
A few days ago we saw the details of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, a phone for the mid-range from the Asian...
Read more
Smart Gadgets

How to avoid automatic switching between AirPods devices

Brian Adam - 0
One of the main accessories for the iPhone and iPad is with without a doubt the AirPods. One of the best wireless...
Read more
Tech News

Get trained on Azure and AWS with this TLDR

Brian Adam - 0
TNW Deals offers you the opportunity to train in the cloud services most used. Specifically on Microsoft Azure and Amazon platforms:...
Read more
Android

This OnePlus 8T concept changes the color of the back face according to notifications

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus has presented a conceptual mobile with a rare innovation: color change for the rear face. The OnePlus 8T Concept, the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Vivo Y31: the design and some specifications of the future Vivo mid-range are filtered

A few days ago we saw the details of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, a phone for the mid-range from the Asian manufacturer that very soon may have company in the catalog, at least if we pay attention to the clues that Google Play Console leaves us, the link that unites applications / developers and users.

Thanks to her we have had access to a new model of the brand such as the Vivo Y31. A terminal with no release date yet, of which we already know several of its specifications and key features. We talk about screen and design, but also about processor.

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

Y31

And the first thing we find is an image of the front of the future device. A front part with the already usual screen that covers the entirety and is only interrupted by a front camera in the shape of a drop of water in the upper central area. Three frames, two on the sides and the upper one, reduced, along with a lower one with a bit more thickness.

The Vivo Y31 has on the left side with what appear to be the volume up and down buttons, while the power button is on the right side of the device along with another button of unknown utility. At the top, an indentation that is surely the 3.5mm headphone jack.

And now it’s time to talk about the interior of the Vivo Y31. This terminal uses a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa core that is supported by 4 GB of RAM to run Android 11, the version that appears to hit the market.

A terminal already certified by different entities, which suggests the one that launch may already be very close on the calendar, so we will be attentive to any news that may arise in this regard.

Via | MySmartPrice

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Smart Gadgets

How to avoid automatic switching between AirPods devices

Brian Adam - 0
One of the main accessories for the iPhone and iPad is with without a doubt the AirPods. One of the best wireless...
Read more
Tech News

Get trained on Azure and AWS with this TLDR

Brian Adam - 0
TNW Deals offers you the opportunity to train in the cloud services most used. Specifically on Microsoft Azure and Amazon platforms:...
Read more
Android

This OnePlus 8T concept changes the color of the back face according to notifications

Brian Adam - 0
OnePlus has presented a conceptual mobile with a rare innovation: color change for the rear face. The OnePlus 8T Concept, the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©