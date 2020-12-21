Vivo Y31: the design and some specifications of the future Vivo mid-range are filtered

- Advertisement -

A few days ago we saw the details of the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition, a phone for the mid-range from the Asian manufacturer that very soon may have company in the catalog, at least if we pay attention to the clues that Google Play Console leaves us, the link that unites applications / developers and users.

Thanks to her we have had access to a new model of the brand such as the Vivo Y31. A terminal with no release date yet, of which we already know several of its specifications and key features. We talk about screen and design, but also about processor.

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor

And the first thing we find is an image of the front of the future device. A front part with the already usual screen that covers the entirety and is only interrupted by a front camera in the shape of a drop of water in the upper central area. Three frames, two on the sides and the upper one, reduced, along with a lower one with a bit more thickness.

The Vivo Y31 has on the left side with what appear to be the volume up and down buttons, while the power button is on the right side of the device along with another button of unknown utility. At the top, an indentation that is surely the 3.5mm headphone jack.

And now it’s time to talk about the interior of the Vivo Y31. This terminal uses a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Octa core that is supported by 4 GB of RAM to run Android 11, the version that appears to hit the market.

A terminal already certified by different entities, which suggests the one that launch may already be very close on the calendar, so we will be attentive to any news that may arise in this regard.

Via | MySmartPrice