Vivo Y3s: triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery at an affordable price

This week, the Chinese company Vivo has landed in Europe with no less than four terminals: the Vivo X51 5G, the Vivo Y20S, the Vivo Y11s and the Vivo Y70. The first model, belonging to the X series, is a premium mid-range terminal, while the other three are part of manufacturer’s Y line, which includes more modest mobile phones in price and performance.

Well, precisely that family is the one that just welcomed a new entry-level model in the country of origin of the Chinese brand. This is the Vivo Y3s, a very humble terminal whose main features are the triple rear camera and the 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y3s data sheet

LIVE Y3S SCREEN 6.35 inch IPS LCD HD + resolution (1544 x 720 pixels) PROCESSOR Helio P35 RAM 4GB STORAGE 128GB + microSD up to 256GB SOFTWARE Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9 REAR CAMERA 13 MP 8 MP wide angle 2 MP depth FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP DRUMS 5000 mAh CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm 190.5 g PRICE About 152 euros to change

Triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery

First of all, the Vivo Y3s has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera. The fingerprint reader is located on the back.

As a brain, ride the Helio P35 chipset from MediaTek, which comes with 4 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable with a microSD card. It comes standard with the FunTouch OS 9 operating system based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charge.

In the photographic section, the Vivo Y3s has a 8 megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera made up of: a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor in charge of depth reading.

Regarding connectivity, it has support for dual 4G VoLTE (supports two SIM cards), Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y3s

Although it is unknown if it will reach the international market, the new Vivo Y3s is already on sale in China at a price of 1,198 yuan, which is equivalent to about 152 euros at the current exchange rate. It is sold in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity, and is available in three color variants: Sea Breeze (light blue), Dark Blue (dark blue) and Red (red).

More information | Alive