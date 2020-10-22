MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo Y3s: triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery at an affordable price

By Brian Adam
Vivo Y3s: triple rear camera and 5,000 mAh battery at an affordable price
This week, the Chinese company Vivo has landed in Europe with no less than four terminals: the Vivo X51 5G, the Vivo Y20S, the Vivo Y11s and the Vivo Y70. The first model, belonging to the X series, is a premium mid-range terminal, while the other three are part of manufacturer’s Y line, which includes more modest mobile phones in price and performance.

Well, precisely that family is the one that just welcomed a new entry-level model in the country of origin of the Chinese brand. This is the Vivo Y3s, a very humble terminal whose main features are the triple rear camera and the 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y3s data sheet

LIVE Y3S

SCREEN

6.35 inch IPS LCD

HD + resolution (1544 x 720 pixels)

PROCESSOR

Helio P35

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + microSD up to 256GB

SOFTWARE

Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9

REAR CAMERA

13 MP

8 MP wide angle

2 MP depth

FRONTAL CAMERA

8 MP

DRUMS

5000 mAh

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM, 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, microUSB, 3.5 mm jack

OTHERS

Rear fingerprint reader

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm

190.5 g

PRICE

About 152 euros to change

Triple camera and 5,000 mAh battery

I live Y3s 03

First of all, the Vivo Y3s has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9 and a drop-shaped notch to house the front camera. The fingerprint reader is located on the back.

As a brain, ride the Helio P35 chipset from MediaTek, which comes with 4 GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 128 GB of internal eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable with a microSD card. It comes standard with the FunTouch OS 9 operating system based on Android 9 Pie and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charge.

I live Y3s 04

In the photographic section, the Vivo Y3s has a 8 megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera made up of: a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a third 2-megapixel sensor in charge of depth reading.

Regarding connectivity, it has support for dual 4G VoLTE (supports two SIM cards), Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, microUSB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y3s

I live Y3s 02

Although it is unknown if it will reach the international market, the new Vivo Y3s is already on sale in China at a price of 1,198 yuan, which is equivalent to about 152 euros at the current exchange rate. It is sold in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of capacity, and is available in three color variants: Sea Breeze (light blue), Dark Blue (dark blue) and Red (red).

