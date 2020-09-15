MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo Y51, a new mid-range with Super AMOLED screen and a great battery

By Brian Adam
Vivo Y51, a new mid-range with Super AMOLED screen and a great battery
Vivo Y51, A New Mid Range With Super Amoled Screen And

Vivo Y51, a new mid-range with Super AMOLED screen and a great battery

Brian Adam - 0
Vivo has just made the Y51 official, the older brother of the Vivo Y51S and just one step below the S1 Prime....
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Vivo Y51, a new mid-range with Super AMOLED screen and a great battery

Vivo has just made the Y51 official, the older brother of the Vivo Y51S and just one step below the S1 Prime. It is a model practically traced to the S1 Prime, although with some differences in the section of the memories or in the cameras.

The company thus obtains a slightly more competitive mid-range at the price level, maintaining striking assets such a Qualcomm processor, Super AMOLED screen or 128 GB of internal memory, quite interesting points for this mid-range.

Vivo S1 Prime data sheet

I live S1 Prime

screen

Super AMOLED 6.38 “
2340 x 1080

Dimensions and weight

159.3 x 75.2 x 8.7 mm x 8.68 mm
186.7 g.

Processor

Snapdragon 665

RAM

4GB

Storage

128 GB

Frontal camera

16 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8
8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle
2 MP f / 2.4 bokeh
2 MP f / 2.4 macro

Battery

4,500 mAh
Fast charging 18W

Operating system

Android 10 Pie
FunTouch OS 10

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
USB-C
FM Radio
Minijack

Others

Fingerprint reader on the screen

Price

From 190 euros to change

Welcome to Super AMOLED technology

Image 2020 09 15 16 50 48

One of the main strengths of this Vivo Y51 is its 6.38-inch AMOLED screen. It offers Full HD + resolution and has an integrated fingerprint reader, being exactly the same panel as its brother, the Vivo S1 Prime. It is not too large or heavy a device, since it does not reach 16 centimeters in height or 190 grams in weight.

The biggest strength at the hardware level is the Super AMOLED screen, although the 4,500mAh battery and the 128 GB internal storage are not short either.

The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, a fairly proven medium platform and that, although it is not the most powerful and does not come hand in hand with 5G, it performs well and is benevolent with the battery. RAM is 4 GB and internal storage is 128 GB, thus being the RAM one of the weakest points of this phone. The battery is 4,500mAh with 18W fast charging, so we should be able to get to the end of the day without any problem.

Four cameras and Android 10

Image 2020 09 15 16 51 51

On a photographic level, we find the quadruple camera to which we are getting so used this 2020. 48 megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle and two 2-megapixel accessory sensors, macro and depth, respectively. One of the big changes with respect to the Vivo S1 Prime is that this Vivo Y51 has a selfie camera integrated in the 16 megapixel notch, instead of the 32 megapixels of its older brother.

If we talk about software, we find Android 10 with FunTouch OS, Vivo’s customization layer. At the level of extras we find headphone jack, FM radio, USB C, Dual SIM and Bluetooth 5.0, among others. A fairly complete set at the hardware level for this Vivo V51.

Versions and price of the Vivo Y51

The Vivo Y51 It has been put on sale in Pakistan at a price of about 190 euros at exchangeQuite competitive figure for a terminal with good battery, internal memory and Super AMOLED screen. At the moment, there is no news about his possible landing in Europe.

More information | Alive

